As Dumelo gets ready to marry, his alleged ex is furious


Development As Dumelo gets ready to marry, his alleged ex is furious and mad

Mr Dumelo has received worldwide congratulations but there's one person who is allegedly furious and mad over the marriage.

John Dumelo's Wife to be play John Dumelo's Wife to be
Ghanaian actor John Dumelo will today [May 12] tie the knot with his girlfriend whose name has been giving as Mawunya.

play Dumelo's alleged ex

 

She is the ex-girlfriend of the actor who was dumped two weeks ago.

This was made public by an Instagram Celebrity by name @ThoseCalledCelebs, who claims to have come by the information after a "dig in" to bring out the "main chick."

The lady is said to be a graduate of Ashesi University and is reportedly angry after Dumelo's wedding became public because she feels "used and deceived."

It has also been revealed that Mr Dumelo has on multiple occasions liked the lady's pictures on Instgram.

play

 

Mr Dumelo's wedding is expected to take place at a secret location in Accra today.

His fans have taken to social media to congratulate him.

