'Kind,respectful and a philanthropist' -Bullet eulogises Ebony

Ricky Nana Agyeman aka “Bullet” has eulogised the late Ebony, describing her as 'Kind, respectful and a philanthropist.'

He also noted the Dancehall diva, who passed away following an accident, was very prayerful contrary to public perception that he was 'unrestrained and from a nonreligious background.'

Bullet was her manager before her sudden death.

He said: "Contrary to the reports widely circulated and the unfounded perception that Ebony was untrained and from a nonreligious background, Ebony was the exact opposite.

"Ebony was a Christian and indeed worshipped anytime she had the opportunity at the Golden Centre church in Madina.

“She was prayerful and had prayer sessions with a number of pastors, prophets and Christian leaders. Ebony was kind, respectful and a philanthropist.

"She occasionally went to orphanages to donate.”

The Maame Hw3" hitmaker was laid rest yesterday at the Osu Cemetery.

Ebony Reigns died in a ghastly accident on Thursday, February 8. She and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

The driver of the vehicle escaped death, however, two other occupants -- a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and a friend Franky Kuri -- died later at the Bechem Government Hospital.