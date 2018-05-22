Kuami Eugene flaunts his 99-year-old ‘fresh’ grandmother

news

Fast-rising Ghanaian artiste Kuami Eugene shared some quality time with members of his extended family, including his 99-year-old grandmother.

The Lynx Entertainment signee took a trip to the town where he was born – Akim Oda in the Eastern region – and shared some photos of his visit on social media.

The “Angela” hit maker was all smiles, and looked really happy in the company of his family, if the said photo is anything to go by.

The highlight of the visit, though, was Kuami Eugene’s 99-year-old grandmother, whose looks definitely do not portray her as that old.

In an Instagram post, Kuami Eugene wrote: “Went back Home Akim Oda To Say thank You and I passed by Granny’s House. 99yrs and she’s still fresh with her blue Bandana.”

What a way to flaunt your grandma!

The singer has been a sensation since emerging on the music scene under two years ago.

Kuami Eugene was one of the big winners during the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, scooping the New Artiste of the Year and Highlife Artiste of the Year awards.