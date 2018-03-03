Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Maame Dokono dating David Dontoh- how Twitter reacted


Veteran Actress Maame Dokono dating David Dontoh- how Twitter reacted

Omaboe, aka Maame Dokono, 72, told Bola Ray on Starr FM Wednesday that she dated Mr Dontoh, 54, because she needed a partner to help ward off the many men who were making proposals to her.

In the last two days, Twitter has been agog with a stunning revelation by veteran actress Grace Omaboe, who revealed in a broadcast interview that he dated his colleague David Dontoh for four years.

READ MORE: Maame Dokono accuses NDC of destroying her career

“David Dontoh held me together and handled me well. At that time I was popular, beautiful and many, different men were all over me when I am on stage, so I needed someone to hold me,” the former By The Fire Side host said.

Fans have been stunned by Maame Dokono's revelation and have taken to Twitter to react to her comments-- in a sarcastic way.

 

 

 

READ MORE: Veteran actress reveals Shatta Wale's role in "By the Fireside"

In a separate interview, Maame Dokono revealed that Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was a gong-gong beater in "By the Fireside".

“Shatta Wale was a gong-gong beater on the By the Fireside…he’s one of the numerous persons I have helped…,” she revealed.

Maame also revealed that she made sure the Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, and his brother, Baffour Gyan appear on the programme which was sponsored by the 31st December Women’s Movement in the 90’s

