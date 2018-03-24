Mortuary man in Ebony fondling video speaks: denies culpability

news

The mortuary man at the centre of the leaked video in which the corpse of the late Ebony was being ‘fondled’ has denied culpability.

In the said video, the mortuary man is seen spreading his hands across the corpses of Ebony and her friend, Franky Kuri, as another stands by to video the action.

Speaking on the matter for the first time since the video went viral weeks ago, he told Joy News he did not fondle the breast of Ebony as it was reported.

He said he was pointing out injuries on Ebony's body, an assignment he claimed he was ordered to do.

He said: "It’s never true that I fondled Ebony and it will never be true till Christ comes. I am a grown up person and will never do such a thing.”

“I was only pointing the injury part as I was being commanded to do and there was no way I would make fun of Ebony and her friend. Ebony was a star and I respect her a lot.”

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Police have commenced separate investigations into the matter.

In a statement, the GHS said its attention has been "drawn to publications/broadcast by the print and electronic media on a leaked video of an ‘unidentified’ mortuary attendant/staff fondling corpses alleged to be that of Miss Ebony Reigns and her friend who were recently involved in a fatal road traffic accident."

It added: “The GHS has initiated investigations to ascertain the identity of the alleged mortuary man and also to confirm whether the incident occurred in a mortuary facility belonging to the Service."

Ebony's funeral is being held today at the forecourt of the state house in Accra.

On Friday, hundreds gathered for a concert in her memory.