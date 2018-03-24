Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Afia Shwarzenegger, Mzbel, others spotted at Ebony's funeral


Photos Afia Shwarzenegger, Mzbel, Nana Tornado, others spotted at Ebony's funeral

We are told veteran actress Grace Omaboe 'Maame Dokono' and comedian KSM are also at the venue to pay their last respect to the "Sponsor" hitmaker.

Afia Shwarzenegger, Mzbel, Nana Tornado, others spotted at Ebony's funeral play

Afia Shwarzenegger, Mzbel, Nana Tornado, others spotted at Ebony's funeral
Actress and TV host, Afia Shwarzenegger, musician Mzbel, actor Nana Tornado and other celebrities have already grabbed seats at the ongoing funeral rites of late Dancehall musician Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng 'Ebony Reigns'.

The ceremony which is being held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra has already drawn hundreds of her followers and friends.

Ebony's mortal remains will soon be taken to the Osu Cemetery for burial.

Ebony's mortal remains will soon be taken to the Osu Cemetery for burial.

Ebony Reigns died in a ghastly accident on Thursday, February 8. She and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

The driver of the vehicle escaped death, however, two other occupants -- a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and a friend Franky Kuri -- died later at the Bechem Government Hospital.

