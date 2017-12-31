Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Music :  Ebony blasts Prophet Kumchacha; says he is a joker


She slammed the Prophet in a post on Facebook in which she shared a video were Kumchacha is heard saying he will 'kill' Ebony's music career.

Afropop songstress Ebony has lashed out at Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, calling him a joker.

She slammed the Prophet in a post on Facebook in which she shared a video were Kumchacha is heard saying he will 'kill' Ebony's music career.

The video also showed Kumchacha labelling the '90s bad girl' as a demon who is the cause of all the misfortunes happening in the country.

The Maame Hw3 hitmaker said: "See some joker who calls himself a man of God. Even Jesus Christ didn't condemn; so who are you to bury a talent given to me by God?

"For your information we just won artist of the year at the bass awards and maame hw3 hit 1.3 million in 2 weeks."

Meanwhile, Kumchacha has revealed that fans of Ebony have threatened to burn down his church after he criticised her fashion sense.

