Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo was paid a courtesy visit by some musical heavyweights on the continent as the 2018 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) calendar was unveiled in Accra on Monday.

A hosts of star artistes and diplomats from across Africa were present as the 2018 AFRIMMA anual calendar of programmes was unveiled by the African Union Commission (AUC) in collaboration with Government of the Republic of Ghana, and the International Committee of AFRIMA during a world media event and music conference held in the capital city.

Among those present were the Head of Culture, African Union, Mrs. Angela Martins; President/Executive Producer, AFRIMA, Mr. Mike Dada; Director, Brand Communications, AFRIMA; Ms. Matlou Tsotetsi; AFRIMA Regional Director; Western Africa, Mr. Don Obilor, the Ghanaian-UK AFRIMA Juror, (representing UK-Diaspora) and BBC-1 show host, Ms. Rita Ray and the AFRIMA Country Director, Ghana, Mr. Francis Doku.

The event also brought together past AFRIMA nominees and winners, music professionals and executives, creative/culture industry policy makers, members of the media industry and other award-winning recording artistes living in Ghana and in other African countries.

President Akufo-Addo shared some time with some of the artistes who were present at the AFRIMA calendar unveiling.

The likes of Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Fancy Gadam, Becca and Kidi, among others, all posed for pictures with the President.

Ghana’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku, was happy that the event was held in Ghana, insisting it is in line with government’s objective to develop sustainable tourism pivoted on Ghanaian arts and culture.

“Arts and culture, as a sector, remains one of Africa’s greatest strengths. As well as being a source of values, identity and a sense of belonging, the creative industries have become a driver of economic growth and job creation. In agreeing to host the AFRIMA 2018 Calendar Unveiling, the Government of Ghana is motivated by the need to harness the potential of the creative sector of Ghana to promote national and regional tourism. We congratulate the African Union for lending its weight behind this laudable effort,” she said.

AFRIMA is rated as one of the biggest award shows on the African continent.