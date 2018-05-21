Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Beyoncé buys church in New Orleans for $850,000


New property Beyoncé buys church in New Orleans for $850,000

American superstar singer, Beyoncé, has reportedly bought a church in New Orleans.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Beyonce play

Beyonce
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

American singer Beyoncé known privately as Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is reported to have bought a church in New Orleans.

She's one of the most famous people on the planet. But it seems her career in showbiz is just isn't enough for Queen Bey, who is 36 years.

According to TMZ, Queen Bey is the new owner of a stone structured, 7,500 sq. ft house of God in The Big Easy. The New Orleans church which is more than 100-years-old was listed at $850,000 (£631,000) foot and has been out of use as a religious place for a while.

New Orleans play The New Orleans church

READ MORE: Over thousand people attend mass at a church to worship Beyonce

The site also reported that the church was built in the early 1900s, but has been out of commission as a place of worship for some time due to its church members passing away.

Beyonce play Beyonce

 

The news comes weeks after San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral Church held a ‘Beyonce Mass’ with more than 900 people in attendance to worship the singer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Offset: Migos rapper shares photos of damaged ride Offset Migos rapper shares photos of damaged ride
Self-aggrandizement: Samini says he is the originator of Dancehall music Self-aggrandizement Samini says he is the originator of Dancehall music
Music: Zylofon music admits "complicated" relationship with stonebwoy Music Zylofon music admits "complicated" relationship with stonebwoy
False News: Bisa Kdei debunks US arrest rumours False News Bisa Kdei debunks US arrest rumours
Singer: Fuse ODG says BET awards not real Singer Fuse ODG says BET awards not real
Mrs Dumelo: John Dumelo’s wife speaks for the first time about her husband Mrs Dumelo John Dumelo’s wife speaks for the first time about her husband

Recommended Videos

Celebrities: Ghanaians must stop mocking Patapaa – Samini Celebrities Ghanaians must stop mocking Patapaa – Samini
Celebrity News: Zylofon couldn’t pay artiste’s GH₵ 32,000 foundation launch Celebrity News Zylofon couldn’t pay artiste’s GH₵ 32,000 foundation launch
Maame Serwaa: Actress under fire for looks and fashion sense in latest photo Maame Serwaa Actress under fire for looks and fashion sense in latest photo



Top Articles

1 Mrs Dumelo John Dumelo’s wife speaks for the first time about her husbandbullet
2 Offset Migos rapper shares photos of damaged ridebullet
3 Crush Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaabullet
4 Unbelievable Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s house after...bullet
5 Mr Eazi "I've never been romantically in love with Fella...bullet
6 Celebrity Couple Shatta Michy's mum speaks on break up rumoursbullet
7 Photo & Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her new 3.6 billion...bullet
8 Music Zylofon music admits "complicated" relationship with...bullet
9 Photos Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here...bullet
10 Shocking Shatta Michy slapped me in front of her own...bullet

Related Articles

Bisa Kdei Highlife singer shows off new girlfriend
Report Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing
Crush Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaa
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host mocks John Dumelo's ex-girlfriends
Nana Adwoa Awindoor Ghanaians praise foreign artistes but hate local artistes - Efya's mother
Asumadu Rapper prays for Zylofon Media boss Nana Appiah Mensah
False News Bisa Kdei debunks US arrest rumours

Top Videos

1 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
2 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
5 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
6 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about...bullet
7 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in...bullet
8 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
9 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet
10 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her...bullet

Celebrities

Samini and Patapa
Coat Vien Samini tells Ghanaians to stop mocking Patapaa
Nayas
Pregnancy Saga Doctor's report proves Nayas is not pregnant
Asumadu says powerful prayer for Nana Appiah Mensah
Asumadu Rapper prays for Zylofon Media boss Nana Appiah Mensah
Mayorkun
Singer Mayorkun attacks man who slammed his female fans for calling him ‘cute’