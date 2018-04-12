Not all of us depend on men for financial stability - Efia Odo

news

Socialite Efia Odo has caused a stir on her social media handle with a comment on Moesha Budoung's CNN interview.

Moesha, in an interview with CNN's Christine Amanpour, contends that she funds her 'ostentatious' lifestyle through such activities since the acting jobs are not really paying.

She further blamed some of her lifestyle choices on the Ghanaian economy. She claims the economy isn't doing well to support hard work therefore the need to do other 'businesses' aside.

But reacting to the interview, Efia Odo threw a shade at Moesha saying 'not all of us depend on men for financial stability'.

She tweeted: "I wake up at 4 am every morning to get to work for 5:45 am leave at 10 am to come back for 6 pm and leave at 10 pm. Not all of US have to depend on a man for financial stability."

