news

Popular Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker just broke the Internet with a gorgeous family portrait and we can't have enough of it

The "Pricess Tyra" star actor shared the family photo Wednesday, April 4, and got the Internet falling for it.

Van Vicker and Adjoa Vicker tied the knot in 2003 and after 14 years. Blessed with three adorable children, Van Vicker still relishes meeting Adjoa some 23 years ago.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy werves Zylofon Media gig for Sogakope concert

He said he would not have thought of a family about 14 years ago but right now, they’re the best thing that ever happened to him.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy spotted selling in traffic

In a series of posts on Instagram, he recounted how far the journey has been for him and his family and he described his family as “a loving they are.”