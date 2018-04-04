Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photo: Van Vicker breaks the Internet with gorgeous family portrait


Van Vicker Actor breaks the Internet with gorgeous family portrait

Ghanaian award-winning actor Van Vicker has shared a gorgeous family portrait, breaking the Internet in the process.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Popular Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker just broke the Internet with a gorgeous family portrait and we can't have enough of it

The "Pricess Tyra" star actor shared the family photo Wednesday, April 4, and got the Internet falling for it.

Van Vicker and Adjoa Vicker tied the knot in 2003 and after 14 years. Blessed with three adorable children, Van Vicker still relishes meeting Adjoa some 23 years ago.

Van Vicker and Family play Van Vicker and Family

READ MORE: Stonebwoy werves Zylofon Media gig for Sogakope concert

He said he would not have thought of a family about 14 years ago but right now, they’re the best thing that ever happened to him.

play Van Vicker and Family

 

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy spotted selling in traffic

In a series of posts on Instagram, he recounted how far the  journey has been for him and his family and he described his family as “a loving they are.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kwabena Kwabena: Here is Highlife singer's views on mentoring new artistes Kwabena Kwabena Here is Highlife singer's views on mentoring new artistes
Photos: Stonebwoy spotted selling in traffic Photos Stonebwoy spotted selling in traffic
Becca: Ghanaian singer unfollows Zylofon boss Becca Ghanaian singer unfollows Zylofon boss
MRAOK Project: Priscilla Gameli fetes children, kayayei at Madina market MRAOK Project Priscilla Gameli fetes children, kayayei at Madina market
Video: Josh Laryea breaks silence on alleged sexual misconduct Video Josh Laryea breaks silence on alleged sexual misconduct
Sarkodie: Rapper breaks silence on motor accident Sarkodie Rapper breaks silence on motor accident

Recommended Videos

Lord Kenya Lord Kenya
Shatta Wale: Samini, Stonebwoy And Yaa Pono Are Poor Musicians Shatta Wale Samini, Stonebwoy And Yaa Pono Are Poor Musicians
Similar Artistes: Ebony Was A Modern Day Version Of Myself, Says Mzbel Similar Artistes Ebony Was A Modern Day Version Of Myself, Says Mzbel



Top Articles

1 Relief Sarkodie escapes near-fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi highwaybullet
2 Nana Opoku Kwarteng Ebony’s father responds to ex-wife on their reunionbullet
3 Sarkodie Rapper breaks silence on motor accidentbullet
4 Ranking Pastors Here are the top 5 Men of God in Ghana according...bullet
5 Video Josh Laryea breaks silence on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Photo Shatta Wale’s BECE results goes viral on Social Mediabullet
7 Media Personality See all the photos from Berla Mundi's...bullet
8 Becca Ghanaian singer unfollows Zylofon bossbullet
9 Kennedy Agyapong 'I sacked my son’s girlfriend because...bullet
10 Ebony's Death Top 9 donors and how much they donated...bullet

Related Articles

Video Josh Laryea breaks silence on alleged sexual misconduct
MRAOK Project Priscilla Gameli fetes children, kayayei at Madina market
Becca Ghanaian singer unfollows Zylofon boss
Kwabena Kwabena Here is Highlife singer's views on mentoring new artistes
Photos Stonebwoy spotted selling in traffic

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
3 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
4 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
5 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
6 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her...bullet
7 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
8 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
9 EBONYbullet
10 Audio GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo...bullet

Celebrities

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Hollywood couple announce split
Lilwin to become Ghana's President in 2032
Positive Prophesy Lil Win to become Ghana's President in 2032 - Prophet
Similar Artistes Ebony was a modern day version of myself, says Mzbel
April Fool Prince David Osei tricks Ghanaians with new born baby prank