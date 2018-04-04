Ghanaian award-winning actor Van Vicker has shared a gorgeous family portrait, breaking the Internet in the process.
The "Pricess Tyra" star actor shared the family photo Wednesday, April 4, and got the Internet falling for it.
Van Vicker and Adjoa Vicker tied the knot in 2003 and after 14 years. Blessed with three adorable children, Van Vicker still relishes meeting Adjoa some 23 years ago.
In a series of posts on Instagram, he recounted how far the journey has been for him and his family and he described his family as “a loving they are.”