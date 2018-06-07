Rapper E.L shocked over Anas exposé

news

Ghanaian rapper and record producer Elom Adablah ‘E.L’ has expressed shock over “Number 12” documentary.

The exposé by award-winning Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas took the country by surprise after the first screening was done on Wednesday, June 6.

Reacting to this, E.L expressed shock over the exposé, adding that ‘there must be a reckoning.

The “Joy” hitmaker, who had the opportunity to watch the documentary took to Twitter to say:

“Just had the opportunity to witness a Showing of Tigereye PI's "Number 12" Documentary.

~Shock & Awe..

I humbly take this Opportunity to congratulate Anas Armeyaw Anas and his Team in their selfless quest to bring the unfortunate truth to Ghanaians

There must be a reckoning.”

The final screening of the “Number 12” exposé will be done Thursday, June 7.