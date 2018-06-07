Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Rapper E.L shocked over Anas exposé


#Number12 E.L expresses shock over Anas exposé

E.L expressed shock over the exposé, adding that ‘there must be a reckoning.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
E.L expresses shock over Anas exposé play

E.L expresses shock over Anas exposé
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian rapper and record producer Elom Adablah ‘E.L’ has expressed shock over “Number 12” documentary.

The exposé by award-winning Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas took the country by surprise after the first screening was done on Wednesday, June 6.

Reacting to this, E.L expressed shock over the exposé, adding that ‘there must be a reckoning.

play E.L expresses shock over Anas exposé

READ MORE: Sarkodie reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 'taking over the country' exposé

The “Joy” hitmaker, who had the opportunity to watch the documentary took to Twitter to say:

“Just had the opportunity to witness a Showing of Tigereye PI's "Number 12" Documentary.

~Shock & Awe..

I humbly take this Opportunity to congratulate Anas Armeyaw Anas and his Team in their selfless quest to bring the unfortunate truth to Ghanaians

There must be a reckoning.”

 

The final screening of the “Number 12” exposé will be done Thursday, June 7.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Twinie... Beyonce and Jay-Z shares new photos of their twins Sir and Rumi Twinie... Beyonce and Jay-Z shares new photos of their twins Sir and Rumi
Christine-Marie Nyantakyi: Wife of Kwesi Nyantakyi prays for him ahead of "Number 12" premiere Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Wife of Kwesi Nyantakyi prays for him ahead of "Number 12" premiere
#IPICKKWESIA12: Shatta Wale Reacts To Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards Nomination #IPICKKWESIA12 Shatta Wale Reacts To Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards Nomination
#Number12: Sarkodie reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 'taking over the country' exposé #Number12 Sarkodie reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 'taking over the country' exposé
Photos: Mr Henry of Twens and fiancé release adorable pre-wedding photos Photos Mr Henry of Twens and fiancé release adorable pre-wedding photos
Ooop! US rapper Snoop Dogg shades Ghana for world cup failure Ooop! US rapper Snoop Dogg shades Ghana for world cup failure

Recommended Videos

Celebrities: I’m not arrogant; People just don’t understand me – Sarkodie Celebrities I’m not arrogant; People just don’t understand me – Sarkodie
Best New International Act, Viewers Choice Awards: How to vote for Kwesi Arthur to win his BET nomination Best New International Act, Viewers Choice Awards How to vote for Kwesi Arthur to win his BET nomination
Grind Day: Kwesi Arthur grabs a BET nomination Grind Day Kwesi Arthur grabs a BET nomination



Top Articles

1 Pastor Love Obaapa Christy's ex-husband claims most female Gospel...bullet
2 #Number12 Sarkodie reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 'taking over the...bullet
3 Sarkodie Rapper breaks silence on his 'arrogant' appearancebullet
4 #IPICKKWESIA12 Shatta Wale Reacts To Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards...bullet
5 Sarkodie Rapper reveals why he loves Shatta Walebullet
6 Nollywood Aki opens up on alleged ‘fight’ with Pawpawbullet
7 Yvonne Nelson reportedly breaks up with baby daddy Jamie...bullet
8 Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Wife of Kwesi Nyantakyi prays...bullet
9 Ooop! US rapper Snoop Dogg shades Ghana for world cup...bullet
10 Moesha Boduong Actress drops racy photo, says "I don't...bullet

Related Articles

Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Wife of Kwesi Nyantakyi prays for him ahead of "Number 12" premiere
#IPICKKWESIA12 Shatta Wale Reacts To Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards Nomination
#Number12 Sarkodie reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 'taking over the country' exposé
Photos Mr Henry of Twens and fiancé release adorable pre-wedding photos
Ooop! US rapper Snoop Dogg shades Ghana for world cup failure
Sexual Orientation Ghana will soon legalise homosexuality – Rex Omar
Yvonne Nelson reportedly breaks up with baby daddy Jamie Roberts
Hurray!!! KKD celebrates his 80-year-old dad like every proud son should

Top Videos

1 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncébullet
5 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will...bullet
6 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
7 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe...bullet
8 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
9 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover...bullet
10 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot...bullet

Celebrities

Rex Omar
Sexual Orientation Ghana will soon legalise homosexuality – Rex Omar
KKD
Hurray!!! KKD celebrates his 80-year-old dad like every proud son should
Kurl Songx
Career Kurl Songx reveals why he hasn't regretted leaving his teaching job
Mr Eazi and Girlfriend Temi
Love-birds Lovely photos of Mr Eazi and his girlfriend on a romantic holiday in Italy