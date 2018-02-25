Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Rashida Black Beauty is HEAVILY pregnant


'Malafaka' Rashida Black Beauty is allegedly HEAVILY pregnant

According to reports, Rashida Black Beauty is allegedly heavily pregnant; an indication that she has been carrying the baby for some time now.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Social media breakout star, Rashida Black beauty, is expecting her first child - according to reports.

The 18-year-old became popular after her ‘bitter’ breakup videos started spreading so fast  on social media. She had been allegedly dumped by a young man she called 'Kushman'.

The young lady’s video went viral so fast that some of the words she used in the video became almost like household words. She is attributed to the “Malafaka” which became part of conversations all over the country.

play It is not yet known who impregnated the Brong-Ahafo based teenager.

 

Her viral videos eventually won her a coveted social media Award called the Jigwe Awards.

And now according to a number of Instagram gossips pages, Rashida Black beauty is heavily pregnant; an indication that she has been carrying the baby for some time now.

play

 

It is not yet known who impregnated the Brong-Ahafo based teenager.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Prophet Owusu Bempah marries for the third time Photos Prophet Owusu Bempah marries for the third time
Video: Stonebwoy to release new song with Asamoah Gyan? Video Stonebwoy to release new song with Asamoah Gyan?
Video: Efia Odo, Fella Makafui and Sister Afia ‘clash’ in a meting Video Efia Odo, Fella Makafui and Sister Afia ‘clash’ in a meting
Wisa Greid: 'I displayed fake penis on stage' – Wisa tells court Wisa Greid 'I displayed fake penis on stage' – Wisa tells court
Inside Story: Stonebwoy to part ways with Zylofon media? Inside Story Stonebwoy to part ways with Zylofon media?
Jackie Appiah: Actress flaunts her new Maserati with customised number plate Jackie Appiah Actress flaunts her new Maserati with customised number plate

Recommended Videos

Video: Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meeting Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meeting
Celeb News: Shatta Wale would soon organize lectures for his fans – Father Celeb News Shatta Wale would soon organize lectures for his fans – Father
Celeb News: Wiyaala to join Reggie N Bollie’s “Good Vibes” UK Tour Celeb News Wiyaala to join Reggie N Bollie’s “Good Vibes” UK Tour



Top Articles

1 Inside Story Stonebwoy to part ways with Zylofon media?bullet
2 Jackie Appiah Actress flaunts her new Maserati with customised number...bullet
3 Video Efia Odo, Fella Makafui and Sister Afia ‘clash’ in a metingbullet
4 Franky Kuri Family of Ebony’s friend threatens legal action over...bullet
5 Photos Prophet Owusu Bempah marries for the third timebullet
6 Kojo Poku "I saw in a vision that Lil Win has died" - Prophetbullet
7 Elsie Evelyn Avemegah Gloria Akuffo held Shatta Wale during...bullet
8 Revealed Shatta Wale was carried for 13 months; named at discobullet
9 Relationship Advice Afia Schwarzenegger struggling to...bullet
10 Sad News “My son was mistakenly killed by the doctor”...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
3 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
4 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
5 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
6 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
7 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui over...bullet
8 Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's deathbullet
9 Celebrity News Shatta Wale shares throwback photo with...bullet
10 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for...bullet

Celebrities

Akrobeto says he does not fear death and as such wouldn’t panic at the sound of any prophecies.
Akrobeto Actor rubbishes death prophecies; says he's ready to die
Kumchacha Prophet wants to help Shatta Wale escape death
Waakye My manhood is working perfectly – Actor
Joselyn Dumas and her daughter
Joselyn Dumas’ daughter is growing up gorgeously just like her mom