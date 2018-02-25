news

Social media breakout star, Rashida Black beauty, is expecting her first child - according to reports.

The 18-year-old became popular after her ‘bitter’ breakup videos started spreading so fast on social media. She had been allegedly dumped by a young man she called 'Kushman'.

The young lady’s video went viral so fast that some of the words she used in the video became almost like household words. She is attributed to the “Malafaka” which became part of conversations all over the country.

Her viral videos eventually won her a coveted social media Award called the Jigwe Awards.

And now according to a number of Instagram gossips pages, Rashida Black beauty is heavily pregnant; an indication that she has been carrying the baby for some time now.

It is not yet known who impregnated the Brong-Ahafo based teenager.