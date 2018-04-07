Sarkodie rules out joining Zylofon media

While commending the work of the record label, he was emphatic that he will not join them.
While commending the work of the record label, he was emphatic that he will not join them.
He was speaking to KOD on ‘The Zone’ on Accra-based Starr FM Friday.
“I think Zylofon is doing so well for the industry, and I respect what they are doing for the industry. For people to say I am going to Zylofon is more like an April fool prank,” he said.
Zylofon has signed a number of Ghanaian artistes including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Kumi Guitar, Kwame Eugene among others.
In rest days, the record label has been embroiled in controversies over its treatment of Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.