Shatta Michy slapped me in front of her own mother - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and his baby’s mother, Michelle Diamond popularly known as Shatta Michy, seem to be having a rough time at home.

After news broke of Shatta Wale beating Shatta Michy and leaving her with bruises which got tons of social media users shocked, lots of people are expressing disappointment in the dancehall king.

However, Shatta Wale seem to have broken some silence on the issue with his Facebook post. If his words are anything to go by, the ‘Freedom’ singer who is being accused of physically abusing his longtime girlfriend has come out to vindicate himself of the allegations.

His post reads,” One of my biggest mistake in Life Is believing people will show me the same love I have shown them..You always cut yourself either with blade or burn urself or sometimes break bottles and glasses to still hurt yourself for the outside world to believe it cuz of the way of life I live in the industry.So people will say and I quote :Abi shatta dierrr the way Ibe basabasa he go fit do am ” my God I worship does not sleep for people like you to tarnish his image...He has never made me lost a battle..The empire is my witness on how I have kept this in me for so long..Woman kakai eeeeiii abeg come back again with better lies CUZ TODAY YOU SLAPPED ME INFRONT OF YOUR OWN MOTHER HOLDING A KNIFE TOO... What a wow !!!! Clap for yourself ..Julio bone etc are my witnesses ..Good night Ghana”

Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy have been together for over a decade and they have a son by name Majesty. Until now, their relationship seems like a perfect one in the eyes of the public.