Shatta Wale apologises for posting Bj video on Snapchat


Remorseful Shatta Wale apologises for posting Bj video on Snapchat

The ‘Gringo’ hit maker described his actions as “unfortunate”, whiles explaining that the said video was mistakenly posted by one of his associates.

  • Published:
play
Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has rendered an unqualified apology after sharing a sex video on social media.

The ‘Gringo’ hit maker described his actions as “unfortunate”, whiles explaining that the said video was mistakenly posted by one of his associates.

READ ALSO: Oops!: Shatta Wale says he didn't ask you to watch his snap, a reaction to the BJ video

On Tuesday, social media went berserk after Shatta Wale posted a video showing two men (one of whom is presumed to be him) receiving a blowjob from an unidentified lady.

In the less-than a minute video, the lady, whose face is clearly shown, is seen on her knees busily moving her mouth between the two erected unidentified men.

play

 

Although the Shatta Movement leader deleted the video immediately, he came in for strong criticism from a section of the public.

In an earlier reaction, the dancehall sensation took his frustrations out on the media and blamed them for the circulation of the sex video.

However, Shatta Wale has now rendered an unqualified apology for sharing such an obscene video on social media.

READ ALSO: Jeeezzz!: Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj on Snapchat?

In a statement signed by the artiste himself, he apologized to his fans, the public, the media and his record label.

He explained that the sex video was “mistakenly posted by one of my associates”, adding that he would not deliberately do “anything to affect the sensibilities of the large following and support”.

Read Shatta Wale’s full statement below:

For the unfortunate display of obscenity on my personal Snapchat platform on Tuesday, June 19 – a material that was mistakenly posted by one of my associates, I apologize to the people of Ghana for such unpleasant exhibition.

I apologize to all SM fans who felt and still feel slighted by such a move.

My sincere apology to my label, Zylofon Music and also to all my Corporate Partners.

The brand Shatta Wale is a law-abiding one; one that will not do anything untoward to bring it and its partners into disrepute. The brand would also not do anything to affect the sensibilities of the large following and support it commands.

Finally, I apologize to the media for any unfortunate outburst that were directed at them concerning this incident.

Thank you.

-Signed –
Charles Nii Armah Mensah (Shatta Wale)

