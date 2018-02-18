Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale breaks down in tears as he takes aim at Ebony's enemies


Ebony's One Week Shatta Wale breaks down in tears as he takes aim at Ebony's enemies

A visibly emotional Shatta Wale asked God to punish Ebony's detractors while launching a vociferous attack on the media.

Shatta Wale broke down in tears on Sunday during the one week memorial service of Ebony Reigns.

'God if you are here and you are watching [Ebony's] enemies, God I want you to strike so that they will know that you are alive,' he said.

He accused the media of publishing negative stories about the late artiste instead of supporting her.

"Ghanaians when will you support your own? When will you support your own artistes? The media men who are here are the same people who insulted Ebony,” he said.

“They said she doesn’t respect, she has shown her breasts, she had shown her private parts, and instead of supporting her, they rather tried to bring her down, HYPOCRITES!”

