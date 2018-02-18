news

The family of Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng aka Ebony Reigns has said she will be laid to rest on March 17, 2018.

This was made known at the one week memorial service of the late musician at the St. Martin De Porres School in Dansoman, Accra.

Details of the funeral arrangement was not announced but the family said it will be communicated to the general public in due course.

Hundreds of family, friends and fans have gathered to mark her one week of passing.

Ebony died in car crash along with two of her friends who had travelled with her to Sunyani to visit her mother who had returned from the UK.

She died aged 21.

Her death sent shock waves throughout the country as her flourishing music career was cut short.

She was loved for her songs and bashed for her provocative dressing.