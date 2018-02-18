Shatta Wale launches stinging attack on media

news

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has launched a ferocious attack on the media while calling on Ghanaians to support local artistes.

Shatta Wale appeared at Ebony's one week memorial service where he accused the media of running down Ebony when she was alive.

He said the media disrespected her because of her provocative dressing, questioning what the media was doing at her memorial service.

He said: "Ghanaians when will you support your own? When will you support your own artistes? The media men who are here are the same people who insulted Ebony.”

“They said she doesn’t respect, she has shown her breasts, she had shown her private parts, and instead of supporting her, they rather tried to bring her down, HYPOCRITES!”

Before delivering his diatribe, Shatta Wale broke down in tears when he called to address the crowd that had gathered for the memorial service.