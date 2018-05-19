Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Zylofon music admits "complicated" relationship with stonebwoy


Speaking on Sunyani-based Suncity Radio, the communications director of Zylofon Music, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, said moves have been made to " resolve any misunderstandings" with the Dancehall artiste.

play Stonebwoy
Zylofon music has admitted to having a "complicated" relationship with Stonebwoy, one of the artistes signed onto the record label.

“The truth is, the relationship between Zylofon and Stonebwoy is quite complicated but he is still a Zylofon artiste. There haven’t been any communiqué or press release stating that Stonebwoy and Zylofon are parting ways. He is still our recording artiste. Over the period we are trying to resolve any misunderstandings,” he said.

He added: “It is normal in the world of Showbiz, artistes sometimes have misunderstandings/disagreements with their labels and that is the same thing that has happened between us and Stonebwoy. In as much as possible, we are trying to resolve issues and see how things will go.”

“Most of the issues bother on contractual issues but I do not have the authorization to talk about the details of the contract."

Last week, a top official of the Zylofon music, Willi Roi, was accused of tribalism after calling Stonebwoy "Ewe Eagle."

However, the record label issued a statement distancing its self from the comments.

Mayorkun
Singer Mayorkun attacks man who slammed his female fans for calling him ‘cute’
Bailout Wisa spent Halifax's GHc10k after he rejected it
Joyce Blessing and her team at the Akropong School for the blind
They Swerve! Zylofon Media swerves Joyce Blessing on her birthday
Efya with mother, Nana Adwoa Awindoor
Nana Adwoa Awindoor Ghanaians praise foreign artistes but hate local artistes - Efya's mother