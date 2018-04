news

Ebony Reigns has been posthumously awarded the Artiste of the Year at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held at the International Conference Centre, Accra.

She saw off competition from reigning artiste of the year Jeo Mettle, self acclaimed Dancehall king Shatta Wale, Sarkodi and Stonebwoy.

Ebony, who died in February after a motor accident, also grabbed the Afro-pop song of the year and the album of the year.

She was laid to rest on March 27 at the Osu cemetary.