During a brawl on stage between the teams of the dancehall acts, Stonebwoy pulled out a trigger whilst others traded blows during the live programme being broadcasted on TV in over 40 countries across the globe.

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi, who hosted the awards night, has been speaking on what happened, therefore, he has offered some means to end the fierce rivalry between the top music acts.

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, Mr Sefa Kayi has suggested that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale should be made to sign a bond of good behaviour for three years, in order to ensure they cause any sort of violence in public again.

“They should sign a bond of good behaviour for about three years, that if they go against the bond, they should go to prison for two years,” he said. According to the Peace FM morning show host, taking such action will show that rules and regulation in Ghana cannot be taken for granted.

