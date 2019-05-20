This year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, nearly turned bloody after the teams of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale clashed on stage and the former pulled out a trigger amidst the fracas.

Sharing his opinion on the violence that rocked the awards night, Kwami Sefa Kayi, has called on Ghana Police to revoke his permit to carry any sort of weapon. According to him, the Bhim President doesn’t have the emotionally stable to carry a gun.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale's father reveals his son wasn't going to congratulate Stonebwoy at the VGMAs

“The police should revoke his license or permit to carry a gun. He doesn’t have the emotional stability or balance to be a gun owner” he said. The ace broadcaster added that, should he have the power, he will ensure that is done.

Mr Sefa Kayi also cited how Stonebwoy was also once in the news for pulling a gun during a rift he had with Zylofon Media’s Bulldog, to make his case.

Hear more from him in the video below and tell us what you think.