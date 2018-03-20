news

“Can’t **** with the man dem

Keep the cycle tight menpʒ asʒm

No new friends that’s the anthem

That’s the Anthem

That’s the Anthem”

Famous Tema boy, Kwesi Arthur wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

He has hustled his way to fame and is now making a headline on social media with his hit songs, Anthem and Grind day.

After completing Tema Secondary School, the VGMA Best New Artiste of the year nominee got admission into Ghana Institute of Journalism(GIJ) but couldn’t continue his education because of financial issues.

Coming from a serious hustling background, Kwesi Arthur in an interview with Andrew Tandoh Adote on the The Tonight show revealed his financial struggles growing up as a kid.

READ ALSO:Zylofon Media CEO joins 'jama' session at alma mater (Video)

“Anytime they came to school to sack pupils who haven’t paid their schools fees every term, I got sacked," the Anthem singer said.

"The only time I got spared was because they got the documents mixed up and I was so happy. That was the only time."

The talented boy with impeccable English undoubtedly gets some of his lyrics inspirations from his lifestyle.

According to him, he never expected his songs to receive massive airplay and recognition from social media users.

“We just put the song out because it felt good. When we did the song for the first time in the studio, it was good. So we compiled it on an EPP, live from Nkrumah Krom. After releasing, most people were saying this song is hard so we started pushing it and we shot a video for it".

During the interview, he admitted that fame scares him.

READ ALSO:Bullet bashes artistes for demanding performance fee for Ebony's tribute concert

“It gets really uncomfortable sometimes like when you are just walking in the streets and someone stouts, ‘Kwesi Arthur, what’s up’, because it comes with it," the Ghanaian singer said.

“If I get it cool, we will continue working because that is not our limits, not why we are doing this. But if we get it the accolades makes it good,” Arthur concluded on his VGMA nomination.

He is new to the music game but BET award winner, Sarkodie and AMG Medical have featured on his song, Grind Day.