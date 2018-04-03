Photo: Has Bullet found late Ebony Reigns' replacement?

news

Manager of late Afro-Dancehall songstress Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng ‘Ebony Reigns’, seems ready to replace her with a new female vocalist.

The “Maame Hw3” hitmaker who died in a fatal collision in February was laid to rest just last week.

But, it seems Ricky Nana Agyeman ‘Bullet’ has already found her replacement after announcing that he has signed a new songstress.

The C.E.O of Rufftown Records/Midas Touch, Inc. made the indirect announcement Tuesday, April 3, via his official Facebook account.

He announced by putting out a photo of the new songstress who is known as Wendy Shay and gave it a simple caption: “Wendy Shay......anticipate. Rufftown to the world”.

Immediately after he made the announcement, fans concluded that she would be Ebony Reigns’ replacement.

Bullet has already signed three artistes to his record label. They are Ms Forson, Brella and Danny Beatz.

Even without putting out any records, can Wendy Shay replace Ebony Reigns?