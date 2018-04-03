Photo: Has Bullet found late Ebony Reigns' replacement?

It seems Bullet has already found Ebony replacement after announcing that he has signed a new songstress.
The “Maame Hw3” hitmaker who died in a fatal collision in February was laid to rest just last week.
But, it seems Ricky Nana Agyeman ‘Bullet’ has already found her replacement after announcing that he has signed a new songstress.
READ MORE: 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all time
The C.E.O of Rufftown Records/Midas Touch, Inc. made the indirect announcement Tuesday, April 3, via his official Facebook account.
Immediately after he made the announcement, fans concluded that she would be Ebony Reigns’ replacement.
ALSO READ: 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral
Bullet has already signed three artistes to his record label. They are Ms Forson, Brella and Danny Beatz.
Even without putting out any records, can Wendy Shay replace Ebony Reigns?