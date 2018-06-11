Photos: Kofi Kinaata shuts down Italy

Kofi Kinaata played Brescia in Italy over the weekend and pulled massive crowd of over 500 folks to the venue.
The multiple award-winning artiste played Brescia in Italy over the weekend and pulled massive crowd of over 500 folks to the venue.
READ MORE: Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)
Kofi Kinaata played Austria days ago, his first concert on the tour and it was also a sold out event.
READ MORE: Top 10 Highlife/Afro-pop songs of 2018 (thus far)
His latest song “The Whole Show” was shot in Switzerland with a live band set and the visuals for that is due for release this week.
Below are some images from Kofi Kinaata’s concert in Brescia, Italy.