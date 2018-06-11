Pulse.com.gh logo
Photos: Kofi Kinaata shuts down Italy


Kofi Kinaata played Brescia in Italy over the weekend and pulled massive crowd of over 500 folks to the venue.

  Published:
Kofi Kinaata has successfully shut down Italy on his Europe Tour 2018.

The multiple award-winning artiste played Brescia in Italy over the weekend and pulled massive crowd of over 500 folks to the venue.

Kofi Kinaata played Austria days ago, his first concert on the tour and it was also a sold out event.

Apart from the tour, he is also busy shooting and recording some other projects in Europe.

His latest song “The Whole Show” was shot in Switzerland with a live band set and the visuals for that is due for release this week.

Below are some images from Kofi Kinaata’s concert in Brescia, Italy.

