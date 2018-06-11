Pulse.com.gh logo
Top 10 Highlife/Afro-pop songs of 2018 (thus far)


Here are the top 10 Ghanaian Highlife and Afro-pop songs that are making waves in 2018 thus far.

  • Published:
The Afrobeats and Highlife fraternity keeps flourishing every year.

Like last year, there are a bunch of Highlife and Afrobeats songs out on the market.

This year started on a good note with hit songs coming from Bisa Kdei, MzVee, Kuami Eugene, Kumi Guitar and late Ebony Reigns.

Below are the top 10 Ghanaian Highlife and Afro-pop songs that are making waves in 2018 thus far.

1. Bisa Kdei - Hammer

 

2. Guilty Beatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi. Pappy Kojo & Patapaa

 

3. Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Asamoah Gyan

 

4. Akwaboah - Hye Me Bo

 

5. KiDi - Adiepena

 

6. Kumi Guitar - Betweener

 

7. Kofi Kinaata - The Whole Show

 

8. Kuami Eugene - Confusion

 

9. Ebony - Konkonsa Police

 

10. MzVee - Come And See My Moda feat. Yemi Alade

 

