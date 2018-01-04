news

Sleek Media Group Limited held an official media launch for Ruff Money Records on Friday, December 29, 2018, at the premises of SMG Office at East Legon, Accra

The launch was to announce their emergence in the Ghanaian music industry. Sleek Media Group is a multimedia firm with a wide range of expertise including, creative arts, Public Relation, Branding and Communication, Events, Audio-Visual Production, Innovation and Marketing.

READ MORE: “If a man cheats on you, cheat on him too” – Shatta Michy

The launch was well attended by various media houses such as UTV, Graphic Showbiz, Okay FM, YFM Ghana, Pulse Ghana, Talk Media Ghana, George Britton, Fiesta GH, Ameyaw Debrah, Zion Felix, and the general public.

Ruff Money Records, which is a subsidiary of Sleek Media Group has signed 4 promising artistes; Dwayne Cecil, Von, Eyi who are Ghanaians and Alvan Morris, a Nigerian as well as Sound Engineer and Record Producer Jayrecks.

READ MORE: 10 best Ghanaian music videos of 2017

The new signees were outdoored at the launch. The CEO and founder of SMG, Mr Kenneth Andam made it clear that all the signees have been contracted to Ruff Money Records.

The General Manager, Edwin Elikem Amenyeawu mentioned that Ruff Money Records should not be regarded as a mere Artistes Management but instead a full record label.

READ MORE: Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awards

Going back into the past, Ruff Money Records has managed renowned Music Duo Ruff & Smooth (Bullet & Akhan). About seven years ago, Sleek Media Group partnered Big Events Ghana for its maiden Radio & Television Personality Awards (RTP) in Ghana.

The team behind SMG/Ruff Money Records were outdoored, Nadia Issah (Executive Administrative Assistant), Nana Agyeman (Head of Creative & Production), Babs Direction (Cinematographer/Video Director), Dennis (Cinematographer/Video Editor) and Stanley Azu (Public Relation & Communication).