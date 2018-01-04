Home > Entertainment > Music >

Photos :  Ruff Money Records unveils 4 promising new artistes


Photos Ruff Money Records unveils 4 promising new artistes

Ruff Money Records, which is a subsidiary of Sleek Media Group has signed 4 promising artistes; Dwayne Cecil, Von, Eyi who are Ghanaians and Alvan Morris, a Nigerian as well as Sound Engineer and Record Producer Jayrecks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ruff Money Records unveils 4 promising new artistes play

Ruff Money Records unveils 4 promising new artistes
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sleek Media Group Limited held an official media launch for Ruff Money Records on Friday, December 29, 2018, at the premises of SMG Office at East Legon, Accra

The launch was to announce their emergence in the Ghanaian music industry. Sleek Media Group is a multimedia firm with a wide range of expertise including, creative arts, Public Relation, Branding and Communication, Events, Audio-Visual Production, Innovation and Marketing.

play Ruff Money Records unveils 4 promising new artistes

READ MORE: “If a man cheats on you, cheat on him too” – Shatta Michy

The launch was well attended by various media houses such as UTV, Graphic Showbiz, Okay FM, YFM Ghana, Pulse Ghana, Talk Media Ghana, George Britton, Fiesta GH, Ameyaw Debrah, Zion Felix, and the general public.

Ruff Money Records, which is a subsidiary of Sleek Media Group has signed 4 promising artistes; Dwayne Cecil, Von, Eyi who are Ghanaians and Alvan Morris, a Nigerian as well as Sound Engineer and Record Producer Jayrecks.

play Ruff Money Records unveils 4 promising new artistes

READ MORE: 10 best Ghanaian music videos of 2017

The new signees were outdoored at the launch. The CEO and founder of SMG, Mr Kenneth Andam made it clear that all the signees have been contracted to Ruff Money Records.

The General Manager, Edwin Elikem Amenyeawu mentioned that Ruff Money Records should not be regarded as a mere Artistes Management but instead a full record label.

play Ruff Money Records unveils 4 promising new artistes

READ MORE: Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awards

Going back into the past, Ruff Money Records has managed renowned Music Duo Ruff & Smooth (Bullet & Akhan). About seven years ago, Sleek Media Group partnered Big Events Ghana for its maiden Radio & Television Personality Awards (RTP) in Ghana.

The team behind SMG/Ruff Money Records were outdoored, Nadia Issah (Executive Administrative Assistant), Nana Agyeman (Head of Creative & Production), Babs Direction (Cinematographer/Video Director), Dennis (Cinematographer/Video Editor) and Stanley Azu (Public Relation & Communication).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

New Music: Sarkodie - End Time feat. Kwabena Kwabena (Prod. by Killbeatz) New Music Sarkodie - End Time feat. Kwabena Kwabena (Prod. by Killbeatz)
Shatta Movement: “If a man cheats on you, cheat on him too” – Shatta Michy Shatta Movement “If a man cheats on you, cheat on him too” – Shatta Michy
2018 VGMA: Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awards 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awards
Best quality: 10 best Ghanaian music videos of 2017 Best quality 10 best Ghanaian music videos of 2017
Ebony Reigns: '90s Bad Gyal' keeps reigning with music videos Ebony Reigns '90s Bad Gyal' keeps reigning with music videos
Music Video: Kwesi Arthur - Grind Day Remix feat. Sarkodie & Medikal Music Video Kwesi Arthur - Grind Day Remix feat. Sarkodie & Medikal

Recommended Videos

Music Video: M.anifest - Be My Woman ft. Mi Casa Music Video M.anifest - Be My Woman ft. Mi Casa
Music Video: Joyce Blessing - Boot 4 Boot ft. Obaapa Christy Music Video Joyce Blessing - Boot 4 Boot ft. Obaapa Christy
Music Video: Becca - Na Wash feat. Patoranking Music Video Becca - Na Wash feat. Patoranking



Top Articles

1 Shatta Movement “If a man cheats on you, cheat on him too” – Shatta Michybullet
2 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
3 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet
4 The hit list! Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2017bullet
5 Nana Yaa - My Hunny (Prod. by Citruss Beatzz)bullet
6 Ebony Reigns '90s Bad Gyal' keeps reigning with music videosbullet
7 Best quality 10 best Ghanaian music videos of 2017bullet
8 Pulse List Top 10 Ghanaian songs of 2017 (so far)bullet
9 Ghana Music Awards "Artist of the Year" winners from...bullet
10 Pulse List Top 10 Ghanaian songs of June 2017bullet

Related Articles

New Music Sarkodie - End Time feat. Kwabena Kwabena (Prod. by Killbeatz)
Shatta Movement “If a man cheats on you, cheat on him too” – Shatta Michy
2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awards
Best quality 10 best Ghanaian music videos of 2017
Ebony Reigns '90s Bad Gyal' keeps reigning with music videos
Music Video Kwesi Arthur - Grind Day Remix feat. Sarkodie & Medikal
Consistency 8 Ghanaian musicians who should have put in more work in 2017

Top Videos

1 Music Video Joyce Blessing - Boot 4 Boot ft. Obaapa Christybullet
2 Music Video Becca - Na Wash feat. Patorankingbullet
3 Video Kwesi Arthur - Grind Day Remix feat. Sarkodie & Medikalbullet
4 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee & Notnice Diss)bullet
5 Music Video M.anifest - Be My Woman ft. Mi Casabullet
6 Music Video Shatta Wale - Ayobullet
7 Music Video Sarkodie - Far Away ft. Korede Bellobullet
8 Audio Slide Shatta Wale - Allo ft. Kwaw Kesebullet
9 Music Video Sarkodie - We No Dey Fear ft. Jaysobullet
10 Music Video Sarkodie - Pain Killer ft. Runtownbullet

Music

Bisa Kdei
Consistency 8 Ghanaian musicians who should have put in more work in 2017
Captain Planet
Xmas jams Top 10 songs in 2017 that should be played at every event this festive season
Wizkid has a successful performance at an event that saw him perform with Davido.
Wizkid Singer has gotten so big, making fashion statements goes with the territory
Guru - Twa Obia Bor (Make Money) (Prod. by Tipsy)
New Music Guru - Twa Obia Bor (Make Money) (Prod. by Tipsy)