Ruff Money Records, which is a subsidiary of Sleek Media Group has signed 4 promising artistes; Dwayne Cecil, Von, Eyi who are Ghanaians and Alvan Morris, a Nigerian as well as Sound Engineer and Record Producer Jayrecks.
The launch was to announce their emergence in the Ghanaian music industry. Sleek Media Group is a multimedia firm with a wide range of expertise including, creative arts, Public Relation, Branding and Communication, Events, Audio-Visual Production, Innovation and Marketing.
READ MORE: “If a man cheats on you, cheat on him too” – Shatta Michy
The launch was well attended by various media houses such as UTV, Graphic Showbiz, Okay FM, YFM Ghana, Pulse Ghana, Talk Media Ghana, George Britton, Fiesta GH, Ameyaw Debrah, Zion Felix, and the general public.
Ruff Money Records, which is a subsidiary of Sleek Media Group has signed 4 promising artistes; Dwayne Cecil, Von, Eyi who are Ghanaians and Alvan Morris, a Nigerian as well as Sound Engineer and Record Producer Jayrecks.
READ MORE: 10 best Ghanaian music videos of 2017
The General Manager, Edwin Elikem Amenyeawu mentioned that Ruff Money Records should not be regarded as a mere Artistes Management but instead a full record label.
READ MORE: Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awards
Going back into the past, Ruff Money Records has managed renowned Music Duo Ruff & Smooth (Bullet & Akhan). About seven years ago, Sleek Media Group partnered Big Events Ghana for its maiden Radio & Television Personality Awards (RTP) in Ghana.
The team behind SMG/Ruff Money Records were outdoored, Nadia Issah (Executive Administrative Assistant), Nana Agyeman (Head of Creative & Production), Babs Direction (Cinematographer/Video Director), Dennis (Cinematographer/Video Editor) and Stanley Azu (Public Relation & Communication).