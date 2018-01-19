Stonebwoy's “Epistles of Mama” ranked second best album in the world

news

Afropop, dancehall and reggae artist Livingstone Etse Satekla know by stage moniker, Stonebwoy, has another milestone to celebrate.

His album "Epistles of Mama" has been ranked the second best album in the world.

His spot is above that of Damian Marley’s “Stony Hill” album with Chronixx’s Chronology taking top spot.

The ranking was done by readers of Reggaeville, the world’s largest gathering of reggae fans on the internet.

Stonebwoy's current album was released on December 12, 2017 and was dedicated to his dearly departed mother.

Speaking about the album to energy drink giant, Red Bull, Stonebwoy said, “It’s inspired by the good morals, the teachings, the lessons, the anguish and the smiles of life. All the important things in life which are passed on to us by our mothers.”