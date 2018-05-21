Home > Entertainment > Music >

Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018


See below top 10 Ghanaian songs that dominated the airwaves in the month of April 2018.

  Published:
The month of April has been a blessing to most of the mainstream artistes. The month saw a bunch of new sounds in the airwave.

Shatta Wale dominated the airwave with “Gringo” followed by Kofi Mole, Riddim Boss, Sista Afia, Tic and Lynx Entertainment’s KiDi.

Ghana’s current hottest artiste Patapaa was also all over the airwaves even though he had no single record on his own.

(This list is in no order!)

1. Sista Afia – Slay Queen (Prod by Willis Beatz)   

 

2. KiDi – Adiepena (Prod. by Dat BeatGod)

 

3. Riddim Boss – Body Fi Body feat. Shatta Wale, Patapaa, Feli Nuna, Qwabena King & Bobo Pee

 

4. Edem – Love Me (Prod. by Mr Lekki)

5. Tee Rhyme – Bentua feat Cabum & Yaa Pono (Prod by Qhola Beatz)

 

6. Tic – Pene Ma Me feat. KiDi

 

7. Flowking Stone – Shake For Daddy ft. Patapaa (Prod by Willis Beatz)

 

8. Shatta Wale – Gringo

 

9. Kelvyn Boy – Coffee (Prod. by PossiGee)

 

10. Kofi Mole – Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthur (Prod. By Kayso)

 

