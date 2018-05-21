Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018

news

The month of April has been a blessing to most of the mainstream artistes. The month saw a bunch of new sounds in the airwave.

Shatta Wale dominated the airwave with “Gringo” followed by Kofi Mole, Riddim Boss, Sista Afia, Tic and Lynx Entertainment’s KiDi.

READ MORE: 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018

Ghana’s current hottest artiste Patapaa was also all over the airwaves even though he had no single record on his own.

See below top 10 Ghanaian songs that dominated the airwaves in the month of April 2018.

(This list is in no order!)

READ MORE: Top 10 Ghanaian songs of February 2018

1. Sista Afia – Slay Queen (Prod by Willis Beatz)

2. KiDi – Adiepena (Prod. by Dat BeatGod)

3. Riddim Boss – Body Fi Body feat. Shatta Wale, Patapaa, Feli Nuna, Qwabena King & Bobo Pee

4. Edem – Love Me (Prod. by Mr Lekki)

READ MORE: Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018

5. Tee Rhyme – Bentua feat Cabum & Yaa Pono (Prod by Qhola Beatz)

6. Tic – Pene Ma Me feat. KiDi

7. Flowking Stone – Shake For Daddy ft. Patapaa (Prod by Willis Beatz)

8. Shatta Wale – Gringo

9. Kelvyn Boy – Coffee (Prod. by PossiGee)

10. Kofi Mole – Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthur (Prod. By Kayso)