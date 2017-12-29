Home > Filla >

Hilarious :  Boy, 9 gets car thief running for his life by just pulling out a pellet gun


Hilarious Boy, 9 gets car thief running for his life by just pulling out a pellet gun

Larry Larimore was reportedly waiting for his father in the said car outside a convenience store in Kokomo with the engine on, when 32-year-old Ollie Dunn approached the car and opened the driver’s side with the aim of driving it off.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Indian police have revealed how a 9-year-old boy stopped a car thief from stealing his father’s Dodge Ram truck on Christmas day, by using a pellet gun.

Larry Larimore was reportedly waiting for his father in the said car outside a convenience store in Kokomo with the engine on, when 32-year-old Ollie Dunn approached the car and opened the driver’s side with the aim of driving it off.

READ MORE: Family disowns woman for marrying a Nigerian

Larry said in an interview with WTHR-TV that, "As soon as he opened the door, I got scared, so I pulled out the pellet gun and pointed it to his head."

Image result for luxury cars

According to the UPI.com, Ollie Dunn then quickly escaped after sensing danger, only to settle on a nearby Chevrolet Trailblazer car and drove it off.

Coincidentally Larry’s father, Kevin Cooksey noticed that someone had attempted to steal his car and the Chevrolet Trailblazer owner, Kyle Sparling also realised that his car had been driven off.

READ ALSO: Church members and staff ordered to kneel down before they greet pastor?

Both men then got onboard Kevin Cooksey’s car and gave Ollie Dunn a chase and eventually he was arrested by the police after he crashed.

Fox59-TV reported that Dunn has been charged with attempted auto theft, unlawful entry of a vehicle, vehicle theft, theft, and operator never licensed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Christmas Day: ‘Mentally ill’ wife bites off husband’s testicle during orgasm in an aggressive sex Christmas Day ‘Mentally ill’ wife bites off husband’s testicle during orgasm in an aggressive sex
New Strategy: Terrorists injecting drinks and food stuffs on supermarkets with hydrochloric acid New Strategy Terrorists injecting drinks and food stuffs on supermarkets with hydrochloric acid
Amazing: Man arrested and charged after punching ATM machine for giving him too much money Amazing Man arrested and charged after punching ATM machine for giving him too much money
Yusuf Buhari: President Buhari's son puts him on list of African leaders with exuberant children Yusuf Buhari President Buhari's son puts him on list of African leaders with exuberant children
Scam: Man allegedly buys flat screen TV set at Kwame Nkrumah Circle only to see plywood at home Scam Man allegedly buys flat screen TV set at Kwame Nkrumah Circle only to see plywood at home
In Zimbabwe: Pandemonium as indebted nurse was stripped naked on graduation day In Zimbabwe Pandemonium as indebted nurse was stripped naked on graduation day

Recommended Videos

Unbelievable: Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity bill Unbelievable Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity bill
Crazy records: Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles Crazy records Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles
Outrageous: Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penis Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penis



Top Articles

1 Wicked Relative An entire family of 5 wiped out by food poisoning...bullet
2 Amazing Church members and staff ordered to kneel down before they...bullet
3 Maurice Ampaw I was defiled at age 11 – Lawyerbullet
4 Racism Family disowns woman for marrying a Nigerianbullet
5 Mystery Man returns home 7 months after being crematedbullet
6 Is It Magun? Promiscuous housewife invites chain of deaths...bullet
7 Seeking a Husband ​Beautiful Nigerian lady desperate for...bullet
8 Hilarious Christmas day robber arrested by victims after...bullet
9 Juju Money Man caught after using his boss for money...bullet
10 Interference Gang robs man of his private car after...bullet

Related Articles

Diffusion Alcohol level in the air at students' party ground so high that it registered on breathalyser
Amazing Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles for the year 2018
Interference Gang robs man of his private car after they caught him having sex in it
Busted Pickpocket steals over 50 phones with the help of women's swimming suit
Watch Out How to avoid changing the venue for your merry making from home to police cells
31st December 'Craze' Ghanaian watch night services to watch out for on New Year's eve
Self Arrest Drug dealer arrested after boarding a police car he mistook for a taxi
In Malaysia Two students sentenced to death for drugs trafficking
Too much Man is jobless because his 19-inch penis cannot fit into companies' uniforms
Juju Money Man caught after using his boss for money rituals [Video]

Top Videos

1 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
2 "False Prophets" Named Man of God names fake men of God in Ghanabullet
3 ??? Man caught after using his boss for money ritualsbullet
4 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would scare youbullet
5 Kafui Danku Actress shares 'nude' photobullet
6 Technology Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
7 "I now pronounce you wife and wife" Two Ghanaian lesbians...bullet
8 Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from...bullet
9 National Science and Math Quiz 5 Senior High Schools who...bullet
10 Crazy records Some 'crazy' things that earned people...bullet

Filla

A graveyard.
Dishonouring the Dead Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute at wife's burial
Begging for alms Man loses ability to speak after pretending to be mute for 12 years
A car accident occurred in Delta State, Nigeria killing a child.
In Delta Child dies in highway accident
A woman who lives around the victim's community informed her father she was pregnant.
Scum 70-yr-old ex-soldier rapes little girl who is now pregnant