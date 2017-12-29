news

The Indian police have revealed how a 9-year-old boy stopped a car thief from stealing his father’s Dodge Ram truck on Christmas day, by using a pellet gun.

Larry Larimore was reportedly waiting for his father in the said car outside a convenience store in Kokomo with the engine on, when 32-year-old Ollie Dunn approached the car and opened the driver’s side with the aim of driving it off.

Larry said in an interview with WTHR-TV that, "As soon as he opened the door, I got scared, so I pulled out the pellet gun and pointed it to his head."

According to the UPI.com, Ollie Dunn then quickly escaped after sensing danger, only to settle on a nearby Chevrolet Trailblazer car and drove it off.

Coincidentally Larry’s father, Kevin Cooksey noticed that someone had attempted to steal his car and the Chevrolet Trailblazer owner, Kyle Sparling also realised that his car had been driven off.

Both men then got onboard Kevin Cooksey’s car and gave Ollie Dunn a chase and eventually he was arrested by the police after he crashed.

Fox59-TV reported that Dunn has been charged with attempted auto theft, unlawful entry of a vehicle, vehicle theft, theft, and operator never licensed.