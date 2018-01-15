Home > Filla >

Boy sues mother for posting photos of him on Facebook


Privacy And Safety Boy sues mother for posting photos of him on Facebook

The woman was ordered to delete all photos, videos and references to the son by February 1, 2018, or risk a fine of €10,000 ($12,270). She was also ordered to stop posting further “updates, photos or videos” of the teenager.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The next time you want to post photos of someone on social media, be it your own child or whoever, you might want to seek their permission first or you risk suffering legal consequences.

An Italian mother who thought she had the right to post her 16-year-old son’s photos on Facebook without his prior consent and even continued after warnings was recently sued by the son.

READ MORE: "We are never coming back” - kidnapped Chibok girls tell Nigeria

Image result for court order

According to odditycentral.com, Judge Monica Velletti of the first section of the civil court in Rome ruled against the woman, ordering her to delete all photos, videos and references to the son by February 1, 2018, or risk a fine of €10,000 ($12,270).

She was also ordered to stop posting further “updates, photos or videos” of the teenager.

The child’s argument was that her mother’s conducts have affected his social life so much that he intended to “stay away from the current social context, in which all of his fellow high-school students are aware of his personal details, made known by his mother with constant and systematic use of social networks.”

He claimed he even contemplated moving to the United States to start his education all over.

READ ALSO: Two men butchered squatter to death, saying they "thought it was funny"

The unnamed woman is said to have been posting her son’s photos on Facebook since she divorced his father, sometimes calling him a “mental patient” and killer, all on the same platform.

This case not is the first of its kind, but the latest ruling sort of buttresses the need to respect the privacy of children for their safety among other things.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Crying More Than The Bereaved: "We are never coming back” - kidnapped Chibok girls tell Nigeria Crying More Than The Bereaved "We are never coming back” - kidnapped Chibok girls tell Nigeria
Bloody murder: Two men butchered squatter to death, saying they "thought it was funny" Bloody murder Two men butchered squatter to death, saying they "thought it was funny"
Sex Robot: Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable mood Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable mood
Fed Up With Men: Woman marries ghost, says sex with him is so unimaginable Fed Up With Men Woman marries ghost, says sex with him is so unimaginable
Chislehurst Murder: London police investigate killing of Nigerian teenager, Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo Chislehurst Murder London police investigate killing of Nigerian teenager, Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo
Shame: She was allegedly caught in another woman's matrimonial bed Shame She was allegedly caught in another woman's matrimonial bed

Recommended Videos

Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after proposing to her Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after proposing to her
Alcohol addict reveals he used to drink a crate of alcohol a day Alcohol addict reveals he used to drink a crate of alcohol a day
I became a weed and cocaine addict from age 16- Young man confesses I became a weed and cocaine addict from age 16- Young man confesses



Top Articles

1 Relationship “After dating her for 8 years without sex, she dumped me”bullet
2 Accident Amazing escape for passengers as STC bus bursts into flamesbullet
3 2017 Report There is an 80% increase in HIV in 2017 and it's scarybullet
4 Konji Murder School teacher stabs husband to death for denying her sexbullet
5 Shame She was allegedly caught in another woman's matrimonial bedbullet
6 Photo This woman sleeps with her son every WEDNESDAY to...bullet
7 MMM Platform set to launch its own cryptocurrencybullet
8 Spot on! Have more sex, chew gum - Scientist prescribes...bullet
9 In South Africa Youths vandalize H&M shop over...bullet
10 Free Education Father collapses after hearing his...bullet

Related Articles

Crying More Than The Bereaved "We are never coming back” - kidnapped Chibok girls tell Nigeria
Bloody murder Two men butchered squatter to death, saying they "thought it was funny"
Fed Up With Men Woman marries ghost, says sex with him is so unimaginable
Shame She was allegedly caught in another woman's matrimonial bed
2017 Report There is an 80% increase in HIV in 2017 and it's scary
Relationship “After dating her for 8 years without sex, she dumped me”
Accident Amazing escape for passengers as STC bus bursts into flames
Greed Man jailed for marrying step daughter in addition to the mother
Free Education Father collapses after hearing his daughter's first year admission fee
Philanthropy Police hunt for owner of box containing cremated corpse donated to Goodwill store

Top Videos

1 Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after proposing...bullet
2 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
3 Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox...bullet
4 Records World hairest girl resorts to shaving to please husbandbullet
5 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
6 I became a weed and cocaine addict from age 16- Young man...bullet
7 Fan Love Die hard SM fan shaves Shatta Wale's face in his...bullet
8 Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist...bullet
9 Technology Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
10 Man of God 'Shatta Wale will become a powerful...bullet

Filla

Clergy
Prosperity Preaching Nigerian pastor decrees death on rich men who don't help men of God
A man beating his wife
Cannibal Bae Husband accidentally bites nose of his beer-loving wife
Greed Man jailed for marrying step daughter in addition to the mother
School girls from The Archbishop Porter High School.
In Ghana River god bans menstruating girls from crossing River Ofin on Tuesdays