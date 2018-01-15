Boy sues mother for posting photos of him on Facebook

news

The next time you want to post photos of someone on social media, be it your own child or whoever, you might want to seek their permission first or you risk suffering legal consequences.

An Italian mother who thought she had the right to post her 16-year-old son’s photos on Facebook without his prior consent and even continued after warnings was recently sued by the son.

According to odditycentral.com, Judge Monica Velletti of the first section of the civil court in Rome ruled against the woman, ordering her to delete all photos, videos and references to the son by February 1, 2018, or risk a fine of €10,000 ($12,270).

She was also ordered to stop posting further “updates, photos or videos” of the teenager.

The child’s argument was that her mother’s conducts have affected his social life so much that he intended to “stay away from the current social context, in which all of his fellow high-school students are aware of his personal details, made known by his mother with constant and systematic use of social networks.”

He claimed he even contemplated moving to the United States to start his education all over.

The unnamed woman is said to have been posting her son’s photos on Facebook since she divorced his father, sometimes calling him a “mental patient” and killer, all on the same platform.

This case not is the first of its kind, but the latest ruling sort of buttresses the need to respect the privacy of children for their safety among other things.