Chibok girls say, " we are never coming back”


Crying More Than The Bereaved "We are never coming back” - kidnapped Chibok girls tell Nigeria

A couple of weeks ago a similar video was published online by the current leader of Boko Haram after Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari claimed in his new year message that his administration had caused serious damage to the very existence of Boko Haram.

Nigerian militant group, Boko Hara has released two new videos to buttress their claim that they are still large and in charge, despite counter claims by the Nigerian authorities that they had weakened the insurgents.

This time, one of the videos, according to Africanspotlight.com, showed some girls believed to be those that were kidnapped in Chibok in 2014.

 In the video, Reuters reported one of the girls as saying, “We are the Chibok girls. We are the ones you are crying about for us to come back. By the grace of Allah, we are never coming back,” but was quick to add that it could not verify if the said girls were among those kidnapped in Chibok.

U.S.-based journalism website, Sahara Reporters is reported to have intercepted the video in which leader of one of the group’s factions, Abubakar Shekau was also spotted.

The second video also reportedly shows an aircraft allegedly ‘gunned down by the terror group, drone and other Nigerian military assets.’

About 100 of the school girls kidnapped are still believed to be in captivity after the release of some the following a compromise between the militants and authorities. They were allegedly paid and some of their imprisoned leaders released as conditions for the liberation of the girls.

It is equally worthy of note that some of the girls also allegedly escaped at a point in time.

