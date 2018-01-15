Woman marries ghost, says sex with him is so unimaginable

Home > Filla >

Amanda Teague' from Downpatrick in Northern Ireland was married to a physical man and had five children, but said there is nothing more refreshing than having a long term sexual relationship with Jack, a pirate from Haiti who was executed for his crimes in the 1700s.

A woman who claims to be fed up with marrying real human beings and all the frustrations that come along with it has gotten married to the ghost of a man who died about 300 years ago.

According to Metro.co.uk, Amanda Teague’ from Downpatrick in Northern Ireland was married to a physical man and had five children, but said there is nothing more refreshing than having a long term sexual relationship with Jack, a pirate from Haiti who was executed for his crimes in the 1700s.

Woman marries a ghost after getting fed up with dating humans

The news portal further reported that the ‘scary’ marriage took place on a boat that allowed 12 of their closest friends and family on board.

At the point where the physical presence of the groom was required to say ‘I do’, it was done by a medium.

A skull and crossbones flag were also used to represent the ghost symbolically.

Narrating her experience with the ghost, the Jack Sparrow impersonator said, “We became really close, the more I learnt about him, the more I liked him.

Woman marries a ghost after getting fed up with dating humans

“One day he said to me ‘We can actually be together you know’ but I had never heard of an intimate relationship between a spirit and a human before.

“I did some research and found out that it is a real thing and there are lots of people in spiritual relationships, but not many people like to talk about it.”

Apparently, Amanda and the ghost had been a romantic relationship for a long time, but it got to a point when she told him “I wasn’t really cool with having casual sex with a spirit and I wanted us to make a proper commitment to each other.

Woman marries a ghost after getting fed up with dating humans

“If I am going to be in a long-term relationship with somebody I have the right to be married.”

If you are wondering how possible is it to have sex with ghost and how it feels, Amanda said, “The only difference with having a sexual relationship with a spirit is obviously that sense of touch goes a lot deeper.”

She explained, “You can literally feel the physical act of what the spirit is doing to you, and the spirit can feel it too.”

