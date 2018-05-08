DJ surprised after ultrasound scan showed his baby wearing headphones

news

A couple from Knaresborough in Yorkshire who were expecting their first child were taken aback to see their baby appear as though she was wearing a tiny headphone when doctors conducted an ultrasound scan on the pregnant mother.

What made the discovery interesting was the fact that the then unborn baby’s father is a Disc Jockey (DJ).

As if the interesting coincidence was not funny enough, the then baby who has now grown up to become a six-year-old girl called Leah is a staunch music lover who would not mind listening to music for a whole day.

Health workers and other people made fun of the scan report when 33-year-old Emma and her 49-year-old Richard visited the hospital as part of their antenatal visits when the pregnancy was 11 months old

Emma was quoted by Metro.co.uk as saying: ‘I’ve not got a clue why she’s got headphones on in the scan – it surprised everybody.

‘The ultrasound technician suddenly pointed and said “Look, the baby has got headphones on!” and sure enough it looked like she did.

‘Everyone was making jokes about it, saying she was going to come out liking music or singing, and it’s true, she loves music now.

‘At the minute it’s all about Frozen – Leah is Frozen-mad and loves all the songs. ‘She has seen the scan photo herself and she finds it funny too.

‘She says to me “I always liked music then mummy, didn’t I?” and I say “Yes, Leah, of course you did.”‘

Reports say Leah was diagnosed with DiGeorge syndrome and an extra chromosome when she was three years old.

Her mother said: She had so many complications from birth, including failure to thrive, and no one would listen to us.

‘It was heartbreaking when we found out her diagnosis but we finally got answers to what was going on.’

Though the genetic disorder has resulted in stunted growth of Leah making her look more like a 4-year-old girl than a 6-year-old, Emma said: ‘Leah just gets on with it now though – she’s a happy little girl and she doesn’t care.’