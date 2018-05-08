It is a sin to bury or touch the corpse of a dead relative - 'Jesus'

news

A Kenyan man who has become popular following his claim that he is Jesus has made headlines again after he recently said that it is a sin to bury the dead, irrespective of how closely related one is to the said dead relative.

The founder and leader of New Jerusalem Church located in Tongaren, Kenya’s Bungoma County told Tuko.co.ke that: "God showed me through a vision that we are not allowed to touch or attend burials even if the deceased is a close family member."

He added that: "I am a spiritual helper and my calling is specifically to help broken spirits but not bury them when they die."

The self-acclaimed Jesus whose members are mostly women who per their doctrines are not allowed to shave any part of their bodies said, any church member who dares either attends a burial service or touches the corpse of a dead relative will forfeit their membership of the church.

He said: "My followers know it very well. Even if they secretly attend burials, I will definitely know and the person will be suspended from attending church services until they are clean."

So what happens to the corpse of a dead relative or even the church members themselves when they die?

A member of New Jerusalem Church was quoted as saying: "In case I die, I can be buried or left for animals to feed on my flesh. But if I have to buried, then let a church and a bishop do that but not Jesus of Tongaren."

‘Yesu’ as he is popularly referred to, the acclaimed man of God said he is preparing to outdoor a third testament in July which according to him is the biblically appropriate time for Easter celebration.

He said the Old and the New Testaments are incomplete hence he "will add the books of Bingu mpya (new heaven) and Nchi Mpya (a new Nation) to be published after The New and Old Testament respectively to make it complete."

When some Kenyans called for his crucifixion during the recent Easter celebration, the man said: "I don't believe in crucifixion (like the other Jesus) I don't know why people have been calling for my crucifixion since I publicly announced that I am also Jesus.”