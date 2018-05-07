Home > Filla >

Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters


Confession Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters

Femi Solomon, from Ogun State was arrested by the Rapid Response Squad of the Nigerian police on Thursday, and about four phones believed to be some of the stolen ones were found in his possession.

  • Published:
Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters play

Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Rapid Response Squad of the Nigeria police arrested a pickpocket after he allegedly stole a Samsung phone belonging to a commuter who was competing for a space in commercial vehicle.

Following the arrest of Femi Solomon, from Ogun State on Thursday, about four phones believed to be some of the stolen ones were found in his possession.

What was even more striking was the confession by the suspect that he had been able to steal about 1200 phones since he joined the pickpocketing gang.

Femi Solomon was quoted to as having told the police that a friend “introduced me to pickpocketing. I noticed he was coming to Obalende finely dressed with so much money.

Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters play

Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters

 

READ MORE: Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengers

“I told him I was looking for better job opportunity, and he assured me that he was going to assist me with one. And, when he was going to introduced me to one, he said I should be following him, while I learn from him.

“I was following from behind and monitoring what he was doing. We were moving from one bus stop to the other from morning till evening. He was stealing phones and wallets from passengers inside buss and at bus stops.

“Throughout the six months I followed him, we could pick 6 to 8 phones and wallets from people without them knowing. He kept everything to himself, but at the end of the day, he would give me between N4,000 to N6,000 depending on his wish.

Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters play

Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters

 

“On August 2016, I started on my own. My target is between 4 to 5 mobile phones in a day. Once am able to hit that figure, I stop operation and I retire. I sell phones to a friend based in Lagos Island. In my rough estimation, I would have stolen 1200 phones. I operate on Monday, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.” 

Pickpocketing is common in Ghana as well. The perpetrators mostly disguise themselves in crowded places such as markets and bus terminals where commuters compete for commercial vehicles to either get home early from work or get to work early.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Swift Intervention: Highways Authority fixes Accra-Tema motorway after Pulse Ghana's report Swift Intervention Highways Authority fixes Accra-Tema motorway after Pulse Ghana's report
Sad! Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengers Sad! Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengers
Directive: “From Thursday, any church member without voter’s card will not be allowed to worship.” – Pastor warns Directive “From Thursday, any church member without voter’s card will not be allowed to worship.” – Pastor warns
Photos: Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying Pakistani man Photos Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying Pakistani man
Video: Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabriel Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabriel
Drug Abuse: Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadol Drug Abuse Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadol

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Mum buys penis pasta for children for dinner Pulse Filla Mum buys penis pasta for children for dinner
Video: Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabriel Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabriel
Watch: Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers



Top Articles

1 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come down...bullet
2 Unfortunate Maid arrested for breaking the head of her boss who tried...bullet
3 Rare Form one student gives birth to twins one week apartbullet
4 Drug Abuse Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadolbullet
5 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbersbullet
6 Mob Injustice Woman stripped naked and paraded in market for...bullet
7 Too Much Orgasm “I enjoyed unprotected sex with my boss on...bullet
8 Photos Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying Pakistani manbullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet

Related Articles

Swift Intervention Highways Authority fixes Accra-Tema motorway after Pulse Ghana's report
Sad! Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengers
Directive “From Thursday, any church member without voter’s card will not be allowed to worship.” – Pastor warns
Photos Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying Pakistani man
Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabriel
Drug Abuse Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadol
Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers
Mob Injustice Woman stripped naked and paraded in market for allegedly stealing fowl
Rare Form one student gives birth to twins one week apart
Animal Rights Horse sues owner, demands a $100,000 damage for neglect

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet
2 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to...bullet
3 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with...bullet
4 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim...bullet
5 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it...bullet
6 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbersbullet
7 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
8 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is...bullet
9 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
10 Die-hard Banned soccer fan rents crane watch football gamebullet

Filla

Horse sues owner, demands a $100,000 damage for neglect
Animal Rights Horse sues owner, demands a $100,000 damage for neglect
7 long needles found in 3-year-old girl’s body
Mystery 7 long needles found in 3-year-old girl’s body
Lawyer wife stabs lawyer husband to death over property ownership
Too Much Knowledge Lawyer wife stabs lawyer husband to death over property ownership
Six students buried in school’s pit latrine
Disaster Six students buried in excreta after school’s pit latrine caved in on them