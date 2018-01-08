Home > Filla >

Dramatic :  Man who overdosed Viagra pills went berserk at airport, 'terrorising' people


Dramatic Man who overdosed Viagra pills went berserk at airport, 'terrorising' people

27-year-old Steve Cho from New York stripped naked and started wandering about in the airport premises and throwing his own faeces at passers-by.

It took not less than six security guards at Phuket airport in Thailand to subdue a man who had reportedly overdosed Viagra pills and went berserk with his’ ready to fight’ manhood terrorising people present.

According to Metro.co.uk, 27-year-old Steve Cho from New York stripped naked and started wandering about in the airport premises and throwing his own faeces at passers-by.

One witness, Wainnee Ming was reported by the news portal as saying, “This was the scariest and most disgusting thing I ever saw at an airport. “I stayed away from the man in case he attacked anybody.

 “The airport staff tried to make him calm down. They were talking to him but he ignored them. It was very bad. The airport did a good job to control him.”

 The airport authorities reportedly released a statement later and said Steve Cho had admitted “taking too many Viagra drugs”.

 “To control the situation and to prevent any danger that might happen to other passengers, the officers had to arrest the man. ‘The officers brought him to the walkway on the north side of the terminal to avoid other passengers and managed to calm him down at the Tourist Centre on the first floor.

“When he regained his composure, he admitted that he took too many Viagra pills and lost consciousness. He accepted responsibility to reimburse for any damages that he caused,” the statement added.

 The man was however taken to a nearby hospital for psychiatric examination among others.

