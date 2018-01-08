Dramatic :  Man who overdosed Viagra pills went berserk at airport, 'terrorising' people

27-year-old Steve Cho from New York stripped naked and started wandering about in the airport premises and throwing his own faeces at passers-by.
One witness, Wainnee Ming was reported by the news portal as saying, “This was the scariest and most disgusting thing I ever saw at an airport. “I stayed away from the man in case he attacked anybody.
“The airport staff tried to make him calm down. They were talking to him but he ignored them. It was very bad. The airport did a good job to control him.”
The airport authorities reportedly released a statement later and said Steve Cho had admitted “taking too many Viagra drugs”.
“When he regained his composure, he admitted that he took too many Viagra pills and lost consciousness. He accepted responsibility to reimburse for any damages that he caused,” the statement added.
The man was however taken to a nearby hospital for psychiatric examination among others.