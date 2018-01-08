Home > Filla >

Tragedy :  This heavily built man had sex with prostitute until she died


Tragedy This heavily built man had sex with prostitute until she died

Police suspected that Reece Vella had engaged in "fancy or extravagant" sex with the deceased, Wannipa Janhuathon on the hotel balcony before she fell and sustained severe injuries in the head.

A 25-year-old British tourist is in the grips of the Thai police for allegedly having sex with a 26-year-old prostitute on the fifth floor of a hotel until she mysteriously fell and died.

Police suspected that Reece Vella had engaged in "fancy or extravagant" sex with the deceased, Wannipa Janhuathon on the hotel balcony before she fell and sustained severe injuries in the head and life-threatening fractures on parts of the body, leading to her death.

According to thesun.co.uk, the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, but Reece Vella escaped bearing in mind he had been staying in the country illegally. He was however arrested the next day.

When apprehended, the suspect did not show any remorse for the incident, as he was reportedly laughing and asked, "Can I have a cigarette now?".

He later told police that he had taken Wannipa Janhuathon to his rented room where they "had sex in the bedroom, then on the balcony before she fell".

Deputy head of investigations at Pattaya Police, Lieutenant Narong Chantra was reported by The Sun as saying, "CCTV from the incident was examined and after checking evidence at the hotel the suspect was found to be Mr Reece Vella, a British citizen, aged 25 years.
"An arrest warrant was issued after evidence was presented to the court.

"Miss Wannipa and Mr Vella were having very strange, extravagant sex on the balcony until she fell down below and died.

"Mr. Vella was in shock and knowing that he had overstayed his visa ran away and kept her mobile phone in his bag and left the room.

"Mr Vella has been arrested on suspicion of negligence causing others to die, overstaying his visa in excess of 59 days and stealing a motorcycle at night. The foreign suspect will be processed and prosecuted in accordance with the law."

