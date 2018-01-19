Fatal accident after driver attempted to kiss a passenger

news

There was a fatal accident involving a seven-seater matatu vehicle at Shikuyu near Goldmine petrol station along Kenya’s Sigalagala–Butere highway in Ikolomani sub-county, after the driver reportedly lost control over the steering wheel when he tried to forcibly kiss a female passenger siting next to him.

The very woman he was allegedly caressing and subsequently attempted to kiss died on the spot, while he himself went unconscious after the car crashed into a culvert and somersaulted about seven times, according to yabaleftonline.ng.

READ MORE: Small dog attacks big crocodile until it runs back into the river

The driver together with the other passengers onboard who sustained severe degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital for treatment while the deceased woman’s body was conveyed to the morgue pending autopsy.

Iholi village elder, Jacob Ilolo is quoted as saying, “The matatu rammed into the culvert and rolled three times. A woman who was at the co-driver’s seat died instantly while the driver was unconscious. We rushed to the scene and rescued them from the wreckage.”

Another witness, Caroline Musanga also said, “I heard a loud bang and when I came out of the house to see what was happening, I saw the matatu flying in the air before landing in my compound. I thank God the kids were not outside as they would have been injured.”

One survivor, Moses Makhanu narrated that the driver was caressing the deceased woman and driving recklessly despite several warnings.

READ ALSO: Man arrested for having sex with 3 cows leading to the death of one

He said “The driver appeared drunk. You could hear him telling the lady how he loves her and wanted to marry her. When the vehicle got to the accident scene, he attempted to kiss the woman by force.”

Confirming the incident, Western traffic police boss Geoffrey Njogu said “Another passenger’s left leg was fractured and the right hand dislocated. The third survivor had back pains at the time we took them to Kakamega County Referral Hospital for specialised treatment.”