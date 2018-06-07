Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana tops the world as country with highest search for abortion pills


Report Ghana tops the world as the country with highest search for abortion pills

The BBC's 100 Women project has revealed that Ghana and Nigeria have emerged as the countries with the highest search for the abortion pill, Misoprostol in the whole world.

Out of 25 countries with highest search interest in Misoprostol, 11 are in Africa and 14 in Latin America, according to the BBC report.

What is more intriguing about the report is that, the countries with the highest search interest for the abortion pill are those in which there are strict laws banning abortion, except for Zambia and Mozambique.

It is also reported that countries in which there are stricter laws banning abortion except in rare circumstances following doctors’ advice have about 10 times higher search interest in abortion pills than countries where the practice is not outlawed.

The most common search interests as provided by google data include: “How to use Misoprostol”, “Misoprostol price”, “buy Misoprostol” and “Misoprostol dosage”.

In more than two-thirds of all the countries surveyed, “How to abort” runs through as the most commonly asked question.

Also, in all the countries surveyed, “Abortion pills” was the highest search phrase.

