31st December 'Craze' :  Ghanaian watch night services to watch out for on New Year's eve


31st December 'Craze' Ghanaian watch night services to watch out for on New Year's eve

As the 31 of December approaches, almost every church wants to make their watch night service so special that nobody would want to miss it for anything.

The last day of every year seems to be the world cup final of almost every church in Ghana, when pastors try to find every possible means to win more and new members for their churches.

The year 2017 is no exception. As the 31 of December approaches, almost every church wants to make their watch night service so special that nobody would want to miss it for anything.

There are some people who go to church for the first time in the year on that day, because they want to be catapulted into the new year by the 'miracles' and 'prophesies' that the men of God will pronounce on them. They would also want to declare their resolutions for the new year.

Others may also go to church on that day to give thanks to God for having sustained and brought them safely to the end of the year and ask for further grace and favour.

Image result for GHANAIAN PASTOR PREACHING TO A LARGE CONGREGATION

However, it is not deniable that pastors also take some financial advantage of the desperation of Christians to ‘receive’ prophesies especially the ones that spell breakthroughs and, marriages, abundant wealth and so on. That is even the reason why each church would go extra miles to garner as many people as possible for their watch night programmes.

In their attempts to get catchy names for the watch night services, some of them even conflict with others in their choice of names.

As to whether or not the specialness of names for the watch night and pronouncement of prophesies as well as declaring ones resolutions at the watch night can make any difference, that remains an individual’s conclusion to draw.

Meanwhile, here are some watch night services to watch out for on the 31 of December as the 2017 comes to an end.

1. “Crossover” which Dr. Mensah otabil's International Central Gospel Church was initially known for, seems to have become the favourite of other churches, some of which are not ICGC branches.

Image result for “Crossover” night in ghana

Pastor Mensah Otabil

 

2. “Passover” by Action Chapel International (ACI) ministry

Image result for duncan williams

Archbishop Duncan Williams

 

3.“Crossing Over on Eagle’s Wings” by  Cedar Mountain Assemblies of God Church

Image result

Pastor Stephen Wengam

 

4.“Change Over” by Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry

Image result for . change over night charismatic evangelistic ministries

Rev. Steve Mensah

These are just a few of the watch night services out of the many.

