Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow

A man from Vietnam has incurred the wrath of Child Rights Activists and other social media users after a video of him using a crossbow to remove his little son’s loose tooth became widely circulated online.

The video which was reportedly shot this month in Lao Cai shows the father guiding the son to pull the trigger of the crossbow to forcibly remove the affected tooth.

He tied the loose tooth to the string of the crossbow before pulling the trigger and the tooth was forced out of the youngster’s mouth.

As though it was an achievement, the heartless father himself posted the video online and captioned it: "This is how my son pulled his tooth."

In certain jurisdictions the unnamed man’s act would have been deemed as child molestation for which he would have been arrested and charged accordingly.

However, after the heartbreaking act the little boy himself did not show any sign of pain.