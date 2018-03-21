Home > Filla >

Aniya Day-Garrett died at Euclid Hospital on Sunday from stroke which Doctors attributed to repeated blows on her head.

A 23-year-old mother and her 26-year-old boyfriend from Cleveland in Ohio, US have been arrested and charged with aggravated murder and held on $1 million bonds after they allegedly burnt, starved and beat a 4-year-old beautiful girl to death.

Reports suggest that Sierra Day, 23 and her boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, 26 called 911 emergency number at 11:30am to complain that Aniya was unwell.

Sierra Day claimed her daughter could not to eat breakfast and was throwing up everything that entered her tummy.

However, when police arrived at the scene, they noticed a different development altogether.

They noticed that the deceased was “extremely pale and lifeless” with “very small and emaciated” face and leg, and paramedics “could see the individual joints” of her fingers due to malnourishment.

According to reports, Aniya’s father, Mickhal Garrett had made several attempts to take custody of her due to abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother and boyfriend, but the various child care institutions said they did not have sufficient evidence to remove the child from her mother’s custody.

At the court on Monday, when Sierra Day and her boyfriend, Deonte Lewis made their first appearance, Aniya’s father Mickhal Garrett could not control his emotions, as he screamed: “You killed my f***ing child! You hurt my baby.”

Even as family members tried to restrain him, he accused the various child care institutions of being the cause of his daughter’s death.

He said: “We want them to be held accountable. CPS failed me. They failed us all. Nobody should have to go through this. So many people tried and tried to make sure Aniya Marie Garrett was safe and they failed our family.”

