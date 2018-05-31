Home > Filla >

Help me procure my 4th private jet – Preacher begs followers


Jesse Duplantis made the request in one of his weekly video messages to his followers.

A wealthy evangelist has incurred the wrath of many people across the globe after news of him asking his followers to support him procure a fourth private jet which he claimed was an instruction from God became viral.

Jesse Duplantis made the request in one of his weekly video messages to his followers.

The 68-year-old preacher said: “I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X,“ which is estimated to cost $54milllion. He said that the fourth jet would enable him go “anywhere in the world in one stop.”

 

However, Jesse Duplantis’ request has been met with fierce criticism and mockery. One of the critics is internationally acclaimed Gospel singer, Kirk Franklin.

He believes the preacher is one of many men of God who feed fat on their followers who struggle to make ends meet.

Writing on social media, Twitter, Kirk Franklin said:

“This is Jessie Duplantis. A televangelist who has four planes, and is now telling us that “Jesus” wants us to buy him another one.

“I’m posting this because now that we see popular culture stand up to the injustices in mainstream society, I believe the church should do the same for its own as well.

“WE should take the lead when there is an abuse of power that affects our message to the masses; our silence can be as loud as the bigotry and racism we see in the public square. Many of these “ministries” built their wealth on the backs of poor rural minorities that put their trust in the hands of “god’s shepherds” only to see the prosperity benefit those doing the preaching.

“Again, there are GREAT Christian leaders, and there is NOTHING wrong with having a plane… but if the burden falls on the less fortunate and GREED is the check written by those drowning in socio-economic rivers of systemic disparities, GOD is not flying that plane.”

