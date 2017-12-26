If circumspection and moderation are not the watchwords in your celebrations all the nice expectations will just become a mirage, and the venue for the merrymaking will also change from home to police cells.
However, if circumspection and moderation are not the watchwords, all the nice expectations will just become a mirage.
Celebrations are going on at various places, the youth and the older generation alike might be eating their favourite foods and drinking their favourite drinks and if these are not done in moderation, they could lead to change of venue for the celebration from either home, restaurant or clubs to police cell.
But her are some few ways to be in peace with the law and be friends with the police:
Avoid stealing: It is trite knowledge that stealing either with the aid of arm or without it constitutes a crime, so as you see friends display their wealth, eating and drinking, you might be tempted to reach for things that do not belong to you. The only solution is self-control.
Stay away from sex related offences: The guys who allegedly took part in the gangrape in Kumasi are currently not enjoying the freedom you are privileged to have now. Unless you want to join them, please stay away from anything close to it.
Hostilities to women and vulnerable: You may have spent resources on a partner probably with the expectation for ‘something’ in return during this period, but she has abandoned you for another man. It does not call for violence, use good sense of judgement to avoid finding yourself on the wrong side of the law.
5. Avoid any form of vandalism and instant justice: Remember not to turn yourself into both the police and the court of justice at the same time by lynching anybody suspected to have committed any offence or the other. Hand over any such person to the right authorities in order to stay out of trouble.
6. Last but not least, don’t attempt to run away when you see the police; it makes you a suspect. If you have committed no crime there is no point trying to dodge the police or run. They might be looking out for a suspected criminal and once you make that attempt, it raises their suspicion against you.