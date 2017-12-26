Home > Filla >

Watch Out :  How to avoid changing the venue for your merry making from home to police cells


If circumspection and moderation are not the watchwords in your celebrations all the nice expectations will just become a mirage, and the venue for the merrymaking will also change from home to police cells.

The Christmas festivities are already in full gear paving way for the new year 2018, and everybody’s expectation undoubtedly is to enter the year peacefully to enjoy all the goodies that will come along with it.

READ MORE: Drug dealer arrested after boarding a police car he mistook for a taxi

Image result

Celebrations are going on at various places, the youth and the older generation alike might be eating their favourite foods and drinking their favourite drinks and if these are not done in moderation, they could lead to change of venue for the celebration from either home, restaurant or clubs to police cell.

But her are some few ways to be in peace with the law and be friends with the police:

  1. Avoid violence: Unless you want to spend the rest of the festive season in custody and possibly be convicted after the season, the most prudent thing anyone might want to do is to stay away from violence of any kind, irrespective of how high emotions get.

  2. Avoid stealing: It is trite knowledge that stealing either with the aid of arm or without it constitutes a crime, so as you see friends display their wealth, eating and drinking, you might be tempted to reach for things that do not belong to you. The only solution is self-control.

Image result

  1. Stay away from sex related offences: The guys who allegedly took part in the gangrape in Kumasi are currently not enjoying the freedom you are privileged to have now. Unless you want to join them, please stay away from anything close to it.

  2. Hostilities to women and vulnerable: You may have spent resources on a partner probably with the expectation for ‘something’ in return during this period, but she has abandoned you for another man. It does not call for violence, use good sense of judgement to avoid finding yourself on the wrong side of the law.

          READ ALSO: Ghanaian watch night services to watch out for on New Year's eve

5. Avoid any form of vandalism and instant justice: Remember not to turn yourself into both the police and the court of justice at the same time by lynching anybody suspected to have committed any offence or the other. Hand over any such person to the right authorities in order to stay out of trouble.

6. Last but not least, don’t attempt to run away when you see the police; it makes you a suspect. If you have committed no crime there is no point trying to dodge the police or run. They might be looking out for a suspected criminal and once you make that attempt, it raises their suspicion against you.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

