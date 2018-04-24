news

Embattled Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye shocked security officials who were conveying him to the country’s Kogi state to face charges, as he reportedly jumped off the vehicle that he was being conveyed in, took to his heels and vanished into the woods.

The Kogi West lawmaker has been having issues with the oil-rich West African country’s security officials recently.

He was forcibly disembarked from a flight at the airport on his way to Morocco last week without any warrant.

On Monday, Dino Melaye’s house was besieged by about 80 armed policemen until early hours of today.

It is not immediately clear what offences the lawmaker is suspected to have committed.

Reports suggest that he got severely injured as a result of the dangerous escape and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Earlier reports supported by photos showed the honourable lawmaker sitting on the floor while resisting arrest.

More details soon.