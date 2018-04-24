Home > Filla >

Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush


Video Lawmaker being conveyed to face charges jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush

The Kogi West lawmaker has been having issues with the oil-rich West African country’s security officials recently.

  • Published:
Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush play

Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Embattled Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye shocked security officials who were conveying him to the country’s Kogi state to face charges, as he reportedly jumped off the vehicle that he was being conveyed in, took to his heels and vanished into the woods.

The Kogi West lawmaker has been having issues with the oil-rich West African country’s security officials recently.

He was forcibly disembarked from a flight at the airport on his way to Morocco last week without any warrant.

Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush play

Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush

 

On Monday, Dino Melaye’s house was besieged by about 80 armed policemen until early hours of today.

READ MORE: Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to take selfie

Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush play

Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush

 

It is not immediately clear what offences the lawmaker is suspected to have committed.

Reports suggest that he got severely injured as a result of the dangerous escape and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

 

Earlier reports supported by photos showed the honourable lawmaker sitting on the floor while resisting arrest.

More details soon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Interesting: “I dumped my boyfriend for a man older than my dad, our s*x life is amazing”- Lady Interesting “I dumped my boyfriend for a man older than my dad, our s*x life is amazing”- Lady
Video: Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow Video Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow
Ignorance Of The Law: Woman arrested and fined $500 for possessing an apple Ignorance Of The Law Woman arrested and fined $500 for possessing an apple
Video: Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to take selfie Video Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to take selfie
Blame Game: Man impregnates daughter, says she raped him while he was asleep Blame Game Man impregnates daughter, says she raped him while he was asleep
Truncated Honeymoon: Virgin bride hits groom's head with bottle after seeing his “hairy, scary cucumber” Truncated Honeymoon Virgin bride hits groom's head with bottle after seeing his “hairy, scary cucumber”

Recommended Videos

Video: Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush Video Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush
Video: Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow Video Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow
Hilarious: Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to take selfie Hilarious Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to take selfie



Top Articles

1 Disrespect? White men visit African king's palace, refuse to kneel down...bullet
2 Dangerous Love Muslim man bathes Christian girl in acid for refusing...bullet
3 Smart Youth Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into businessbullet
4 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
5 Evading Justice Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US,...bullet
6 Bloody Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis and scrotum for...bullet
7 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in...bullet
8 Truncated Honeymoon Virgin bride hits groom's head with...bullet
9 Ignorance Of The Law Woman arrested and fined $500 for...bullet
10 Photos WhatsApp chat ‘confirming’ Ibrah took $400k...bullet

Related Articles

Video Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow
Video Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to take selfie
Blame Game Man impregnates daughter, says she raped him while he was asleep
Truncated Honeymoon Virgin bride hits groom's head with bottle after seeing his “hairy, scary cucumber”
Interesting Woman throws party for husband and for giving her rival
Video Company driver fired for watching TV while driving
What's Written Is Written Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive son
Ignorance Of The Law Woman arrested and fined $500 for possessing an apple
Bloody Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis and scrotum for demanding sex
Smart Youth Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into business

Top Videos

1 Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teethbullet
2 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
3 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
4 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with...bullet
5 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Video Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive sonbullet
7 Video Strong wind blows stolen money from armed robbers'...bullet
8 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
9 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is...bullet
10 Hilarious Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she...bullet

Filla

Woman throws party for husband and for giving her rival
Interesting Woman throws party for husband and for giving her rival
Company driver fired for watching TV while driving
Video Company driver fired for watching TV while driving
Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive son
What's Written Is Written Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive son
Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex
Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]