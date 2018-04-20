28-year-old man busted for impersonating Asunafo South MP

news

A young man has been arrested for posing as Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo South, Mr Eric Opoku by the the Goaso Municipal Police.

The suspect, Dennis Marfo Ofosuhene, 28-years old, according to reports posed as Mr Opoku and ordered the release of an impounded truck loaded with illegal timber.

The suspect was picked up by the Goaso District Manager of the Forest Service Division (FSD), Mr Godfred Quashigah when the identity of the suspect was given out by the Truecaller application when he [Godfred] called him on phone.

He said, on Tuesday, the truck, with registration number AS 8156-Y, loaded with illegal timber was intercepted by a joint military and Goaso FSD Monitoring Team.

He said after the seizure of the vehicle, he received a phone call from the suspect claiming he was the MP for the Asunafo South, Mr Eric Opoku and directed him to release the truck to its owner and rather caution him not to engage in the act again.

Mr Quashigah explained that he identified the caller's name as Dennis Marfo Ofosuhene and not Eric Opoku through his Truecaller application which made him suspicious, adding that he asked the suspect to ask the contractor to come to his office.

He said as soon as they arrived, a gentleman approached him and demanded for the release of the impounded vehicle as directed by the suppose MP.

He added that Ofosuhene was interrogated adding that during investigations, his name was Dennis Marfo Ofosuhene which prompted him to invite his two deputies, Mr. Ernest Adofo and Mr. George Boamey and Sgt. Adongo of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Goaso.

He said upon further interrogations, the culprit admitted that he was the one who made the call and posed as the MP Mr Eric Opoku.

However, the suspect has been handed over to the police for prosecution.