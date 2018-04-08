Home > News > Politics >

Thugs who attacked MP's home to appear in court Tuesday


Eric Opoku Thugs who attacked MP's home to appear in court Tuesday

The police in the Brong Ahafo say they have arrested one more suspect in connection with the attack at the home of the Member of Parliament for Asonafo South, Eric Opoku.

READ MORE: Police hunt attackers following assault at NDC MP's residence

The latest arrest brings the total number of suspects in the custody of the police to three (3).

Police will arraigned the three suspects before the court on Tuesday, the Director-General of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu, has said.

He also disclosed to Accra-based Citi FM that the police are hunting for more suspects and will be made to face the full rigours of the law once they are arrested.

ACP David Eklu said: “They are in custody, and they will be appearing before the court on Tuesday. Eyewitness have indicated that there were more than ten people involved in that attack on the patrol team before they went on to attack the house.

READ MORE:  Hooligans attack NDC MP's house; scores wounded

 We are compiling the list, and if we can get them, they will face the full rigours of the law."

