Hooligans attack NDC MP's house; scores wounded


Violence

The assailants, allegedly New Patriotic Party members, reportedly invaded the MP's residence wielding cudgels and other lethal weapons .

Scores of people believed to be National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters have been wounded following an attack on the residence of the Member of Parliament for Asunafo South and former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Eric Opoku.

The assailants, allegedly New Patriotic Party members, reportedly invaded the NDC MP's residence wielding cudgels and other lethal weapons.

The thugs vandalised cars and other properties belonging to the MP as well as inflicted wounds on about four persons.

One Adams Asiedu, Deputy NDC constituency organizer; Thomas Amponsah, NDC Sankore branch organizer; John Aboagye; Nana Oppong, Chief of Manhyia No. 4 were among those who were injured, according to 3news.com.

The Kukoum District Police Commander, DSP Robert Akwasi Boakye, has confirmed the incident in a media interview.

He told Citi FM: “It is true that a case of such nature had occurred. Some hooligans attacked the MP for the constituency, Eric Opoku.

"They attacked his house and caused damage to his Land Cruiser vehicle and two other vehicles which were packed in his residence. They also caused damage to the main Iron Gate to his house and some sliding windows and doors.

"They didn’t stop there, they went ahead to attack others who are also deemed to be NDC sympathizers, caused harm to some of them, and also caused damage to their properties and stole some of the properties,”

This is the second time the MP's residence has come under violent attack.

